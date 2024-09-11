Every Star Trek TV Theme Song Ranked: From TOS and TNG to Discovery and Beyond

The same is true of the new theme music by Filmation composer Ray Ellis, under the pseudonym Yvette Blais and Jeff Michael. At times, the TAS theme captures the sense of wonder found in the Original Series theme. But too often it’s thin and tinny, hampered by flat orchestration and poorly-recorded horns. The composition itself isn’t too bad, but it feels quintessentially 1970s, dated in a way the best themes do not. Instead of boldly going, The Animated Series theme keeps things stuck in the world of Filmation.

10. Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek: Picard wanted to move the main character away from the respected captain we knew from The Next Generation. This was an older, more contemplative man, living in disgrace from even the organization through which he built his legend. The Picard theme by Jeff Russo reflects those intentions, a soft, almost discordant piece of music that eschews the stirring confidence of the other themes.

Russo works in elements of previous Star Trek music, namely the march of the TNG theme and the tune from “The Inner Light.” But no part connects with the other, feeling like a series of fragments more than a complete whole. Although one appreciates the daring in Russo’s composition for Picard, it’s much less enjoyable than most of the other themes. A good idea in theory, but not in execution, like much of Picard itself.

9. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

So much of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is about making something new with the familiar. Spun off from the very different Discovery, Strange New Worlds puts viewers back on the Enterprise, filled with familiar characters, including Uhura, Spock, and James T. Kirk himself. The theme by Jeff Russo tries to do the same, right down to the traditional spoken word intro, this time delivered by Anson Mount as Captain Pike.

Except, unlike the rest of SNW, the theme feels like a retread of glory days instead of a new interpretation of classic ideas. The song isn’t bad, combining the marching cadence of the TOS theme with the wistful hope of the modern themes. It’s a pleasing composition, but also unsurprising. It sounds more like an update of the classic Trek theme, which isn’t bad, but is a bit underwhelming.

8. Star Trek: Lower Decks

Almost every complaint lodged against the theme for Strange New Worlds also applies to Star Trek: Lower Decks. Although far more irreverent, Lower Decks goes back to a fan-favorite point in time, during the 1990s series, and its theme reflects that setting. Chris Westlake, who worked with showrunner Mike McMahan on Solar Opposites, emulates the tone of ’90s Trek shows, especially TNG.