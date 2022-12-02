Star Trek: The Next Generation Actor Defends His Character’s Controversial Actions

In the future universe of Star Trek, humanity has grown out of its infancy, eliminated hunger, want, and the need for possessions. But people still make a lot of upsetting decisions, especially Starfleet captains. Trekkers regularly debate the merits of Sisko manipulating the Romulans into the Dominion war, Kirk seeking vengeance against a blood-sucking space cloud, and Janeway … well, doing lots of things, but let’s just say “solving” Tuvix.

But just looking at the ratio of screen time to controversial decisions, it’s hard to outdo Captain Edward Jellico, who took command of the Enterprise-D in the classic Star Trek: The Next Generation two-parter “Chain of Command.” The tenth and eleventh episodes of Next Generation‘s sixth season, “Chain of Command” parts one and two found Captain Picard, Lieutenant Worf, and Dr. Crusher sent by Starfleet on a secret mission in Cardassian space. In Picard’s absence, Starfleet installs Jellico as new Captain of the Enterprise. Immediately, Jellico’s no-nonsense style bristles the crew, particularly Commander Riker, and the ill will continues after the Cardassians capture Picard.

But as Jellico returns to screens after a long absence, his actor Ronny Cox has come to the defense of the short-lived Enteprise captain. Speaking to Trek Movie about his performance as now Admiral Jellico on Star Trek: Prodigy, Cox argued that his character improved the Enterprise in many ways. “If you go back and look at what he did, he achieved a great deal of things there,” Cox argued.

Specifically, Cox points to Next Generation’s (in)famous mandate from creator Gene Roddenberry that evolved beings would not have internal conflict between them. “That robbed them dramatically of conflict among characters,” Cox contends. “And when Jellico came in, they were able to institute that. So his sort of beef with Riker brought a new dimension to the show.”