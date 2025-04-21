Andor Season 2 Review: A Powerful Denouement

The score by Nicholas Britell is also impeccable this season. All of the emotional beats are perfectly amplified by the music choices, from hopeful crescendos to catchy dance tunes to powerful rally cries. There are tunes that have stayed in my head for days after watching the episodes and probably won’t leave anytime soon. Music has always been an important part of Star Wars, and with this season, Britell joins John Williams as one of the best composers this franchise has.

It’s hard to talk about the planet Ghorman and its role in the story without giving away the season’s entire plot, but weaving this planet and its tragic history into the show was a masterful choice on the writers’ part. It’s the perfect way to show both the brutal indifference the Empire feels toward its people and the resilience of those who fight against it. Episode 8 is truly one of the best episodes of TV I’ve ever seen, and if it doesn’t light some kind of emotional fire within you, I don’t know what will.

There are times when I wish Andor had more time to let some of the heavier moments breathe. This season occasionally moves a bit too fast for its own good. By only giving us a snapshot of a year three episodes at a time, we lose some characters and plot threads that would benefit from a little extra attention.

Not because the series should have to spoon feed us everything, but because everyone in this series is so good and their characters are so compelling that it’s hard not to want to know more about them and what makes them tick. We don’t get to see much of the everyday people in the galaxy in other projects, and that’s part of what makes Andor stand out. This version of the galaxy feels so lived-in and real. There may be aliens and planets far, far away, but the story is human above all else.

For all of the tragedy we see in season 2, there is still hope in equal measure. Rebellions are built on hope, after all, and that’s something Andor doesn’t let us forget. Hope and heart are the lifeblood of Andor and fuel the action-packed season ahead. Cassian struggles this season with his place in all of this, as does Mon Mothma, which is something I think a lot of us can relate to right now. It’s hard to feel like what you’re doing is enough when the powers that be continue to commit atrocities in the name of law and order. But hope for a better future is what keeps them fighting another day, and I think it would do us all some good to remember that.

Andor season 2 is even more timely than series creator Tony Gilroy and the other writers likely intended. When the season was filmed, not many could have predicted that the United States would be where it is today. But despite the horrors that may persist in the real world, this season of Andor reminds us that hope isn’t silly or trivial, it’s the force that keeps us going no matter the odds.