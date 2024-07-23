Star Trek’s Wil Wheaton on How Wesley Crusher Found His Place After TNG

“Wesley is like a Time Lord, so he might have two hearts,” Wheaton continues with a smile. “One heart belongs to Wesley and one heart belongs to me. And those two hearts come together. So his choice to be kind comes from here. Yeah, and he rejects being nice. He chooses kindness all the time.”

Wheaton’s decision to keep Wesley connected to himself makes sense, given the amount of time he’s spent playing the character. “I have an odd position as the youngest elder in the Star Trek universe. In a lot of ways I still feel like a kid when I talk to people, and when I sit down with the cast of Lower Decks, I feel like I’m talking to peers, even though they’re all so much younger than me. When I talk to people from Strange New Worlds, I feel like I’m talking to adults and I’m a kid. And I really felt like that when I was interviewing the cast of Discovery, even though they’re all younger than me.”

Because of that position, Wheaton is in a unique place to offer advice. “I told the Prodigy actors that Star Trek is going to change their lives. But how much it changes their lives is very much up to them. ‘If you want it, you are part of a family that’s always going to be there for you,’ I told them. ‘And if you don’t want that, that’s okay. But you always have a place to go home’.”

Wheaton’s sense of connection with Star Trek goes beyond his individual experiences and connects with his appreciation of the ideals of the franchise. “We look after each other,” he says of the other Star Trek actors. “We always had the Original Series cast looking after us. We’ve done our best to look after everyone that’s come after us.”

“So I wanted to share with all of them that Star Trek is something that’s much bigger than all of us. Star Trek is not just a show. It’s an idea. It’s a philosophy. It’s an aspirational hope for a better world,” Wheaton says of talking to his youngest castmates. “It is the promise of the future where the thing that makes you weird and sort of an outsider today makes you real special and real valuable in this future. We have chosen as a species to reject our differences, to let go of the petty, stupid things that don’t matter and work together so that we can all live the best lives possible.

“That is the future I’ve wanted, ever since I was a little kid and I saw Star Trek for the very first time on a black and white TV in the 1970s and I didn’t even know what it was. Every one of us that works on Star Trek has an opportunity, a responsibility, and a privilege to carry this torch for a minute, do our best to not let it go out, to take really good care of it, and make sure as many people see it as possible. And then we hand it off for someone else to care for it.”