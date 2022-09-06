She-Hulk: Who’s the Big Boss Behind the Wrecking Crew?

Part of the speculation is that Abomination might be part of the team somehow, but straight-up mugging She-Hulk for her blood might also be on Valentina’s agenda. She could very well be responsible for the Wrecking Crew’s magical weapons and if that group gets more powerful down the line, she might be their benefactor in that as well. The woman is a total mystery and the MCU needs her to pop up as an enigma at least a couple more times before the main event.

The Hood

Another big villain on the horizon is the Hood, who will apparently play a big role in Ironheart. In the comics, Parker Robbins is a low-level criminal who ended up in possession of a magical cloak powered by Dormammu himself. The Hood rose up the ranks of the criminal underworld, briefly took over for the Kingpin, joined Norman Osborn’s Cabal, and even wielded the Infinity Gauntlet for a moment.

The Hood’s main strategy as a supervillain was to bring all the lower-level villains together. He is exactly the kind of guy to be calling the shots for the Wrecking Crew. I don’t know exactly what he’d want with She-Hulk’s blood, but it’s certainly valuable enough to have Parker’s attention. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law could easily be a good way of introducing this future player into the greater MCU.

Xu Xialing

The Wrecking Crew isn’t the only hint at a greater villainous plan against She-Hulk. We can tell through Bruce Banner’s healed arm that the events of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law takes place after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. That means that the footage of Wong fighting the Abomination was old news and somebody likely leaked the footage for specific reasons.

The focus may be on remembering Incredible Hulk, but what about Shang-Chi’s movie? The same movie that ended with his sister Xu Xialing taking over the Ten Rings? Are we really going to wait for Shang-Chi to get a sequel before she actually does that or is she going to get off her ass and create a conspiracy against a super-powered lawyer who really doesn’t have time for this shit?

Sonny Burch

Yeah, nobody really remembers Sonny Burch (I had to look up his name), but he’s still a worthy suspect. The secondary villain from Ant-Man and the Wasp, Sonny’s whole thing is that he deals with the black market tech that exists in a superhero world. He’s just the kind of guy who would throw a couple bucks and weapons at the Wrecking Crew and tell them to get him some Hulk blood. The fact that he’s active on the same coast as She-Hulk is a plus!