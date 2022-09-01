She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 Review – The People vs. Emil Blonsky

Look, it’s taking all the restraint I have to not make this entire review about one 15-second post-credit twerking scene but you’re going to need to let me work through this for at least a few paragraphs because I feel that it’s weirdly a watershed moment for She-Hulk and Marvel’s television output overall.

Pretty much all of Marvel’s Disney+ series thus far, save for What If…? and maybe WandaVision, have operated under a similar premise. What if Marvel made a Marvel movie but twice as long, with half the budget, and split up into six or nine arbitrary segments? Sometimes that formula works like with Loki, Hawkeye, and (for-the-most-part) Ms. Marvel. Oftentimes, however, it doesn’t, like with The-Show-That-Must-Not-Be-Named.

If nothing else, She-Hulk has proven through three episodes that it’s willing to try something different. Save for a needlessly expository and frankly boring first episode, She-Hulk has adopted a more TV-friendly procedural format for two episodes in a row. And those of us blessed with screeners know that this trend will continue for at least one other week.

In addition to its change to the traditional Marvel format, She-Hulk has also significantly altered the usual Marvel tone. Yes, Marvel movies are often funny and irreverent. But rarely are they as cartoonish as She-Hulk increasingly likes to be. She-Hulk can be downright goofy, from Jen’s fourth wall breaking (“I know you want to see Wong, I get it. I just don’t want you to think this is one of those ‘cameo every week shows.’ Just Bruce. And Blonsky. And Wong.”) to its “normal” non-superpowered street level characters being gleefully trashy (“I don’t know about ‘y’all, but I’d smash!” a TikTok commenter says of She-Hulk).

For better or worse, She-Hulk is different. And that brings us back to the twerking.

Bringing Megan of the Stallion Persuasion on to twerk with a Marvel superhero is an absolute hurricane of cringe. Even the pre-release headlines that reported Megan was “joining the MCU” were cringey, as though she was going to square up against Kang. And that was before we knew a wide-eyed green CGI monster lady would breathlessly tell her “I will kill for you, Megan Thee Stallion.”