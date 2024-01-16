She-Hulk Season 2 Update Is Bad News for Marvel Fans

“Okay now, this is your second chance,” declared She-Hulk on the cover of 1989’s Sensational She-Hulk #1. “If you don’t buy my book this time, I’m gonna come to your house and rip up all your X-Men comics.”

That declaration didn’t exactly make Sensational She-Hulk a best-seller, but it did launch the John Byrne run on the comic, which made Jen Walters into the fourth-wall breaking hero seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The show was met with a mixed reception too, including here at Den of Geek. But if an update from star Tatiana Maslany is to be believed, it looks like the MCU Shulkie won’t get the second chance afforded her comic book counterpart.

While on the Codenames LIVE: The New Class stream, host Tim Riel asked Maslany about hopes for a second season for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. “I don’t think so,” she answered. “I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, ‘No thanks.'”

Although Maslany has no particular inside information to make her comments official, her statement does track with Marvel’s recent shakeups to its approach. To help turn the tide of superhero fatigue that has resulted in poor receptions to big-budget movies such as The Marvels and Ant-Man 3, the MCU has slowed production on its offerings. All five episodes of Echo dropped at one time, a first for the Disney+ shows, most of Daredevil: Born Again was scrapped and is being retooled for later release, and Deadpool 3 is currently the only MCU movie scheduled for this year.