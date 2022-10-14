She-Hulk Just Made Another Hulk Canon

The She-Hulk opening retraces the events of the season so far, such as Jen dealing with trolls online, her disastrous date with Todd, and even a nod to the origin of her powers when she flips a car down a hill. It’ll be interesting to know whether Maslany wearing a muscle suit and green face paint is also a middle finger to those who’ve continued to call out She-Hulk’s CGI. As a coup de grâce, there’s a shot of Jen and Bruce (Ruffalo) reenacting the pose Bixby’s Banner and Jack Colvin’s Jack McGee pulled, as well as the classic “Don’t make me angry” line from The Incredible Hulk titles.

Instead of giving us the usual She-Hulk titles, the show refers to itself as the comic book-accurate The Savage She-Hulk. In reality, the events of Jen breaking out into the “real world” to confront the writers actually took place in The Sensational She-Hulk #12 from 1989. There’s actually a nod to this in She-Hulk’s credits, as artwork of K.E.V.I.N. shows the AI reading a copy of The Savage She-Hulk. If Jen knows about The Incredible Hulk, it suggests it exists in this world. It’s similar to how Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Lego Death Star canonized Star Wars or Titania (Jameela Jamil) calling Jen “Shrek” earlier in the season. James Mangold’s Logan did a great job of this when Hugh Jackman’s clawed Canadian said the comics were just the fictionalised events of what the X-Men actually got up to.

While we’re not expecting Lou Ferrigno to suddenly pop up as some aged Hulk, let’s remember we probably never thought we’d get a movie that brought Holland, Garfield, and Maguire together. The Multiverse has also given us opportunities to redeem the Inhumans, bring back Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier, and make good on John Krasinski’s fan casting as Mister Fantastic, so never say never. Namely, fans loved Jen’s opening dream sequence so much, some are calling for a whole episode in the ‘70s style. WandaVision proved it can be done, and with the She-Hulk finale throwing everything out the window with that K.E.V.I.N. reveal, anything is possible.

We could at least see more nods to the birth of the Hulk on the small screen. Like how She-Hulk poked fun at its own toxic fandom that couldn’t wrap its head around a female hulk, season two should address the bizarre reason that Bixby’s Banner was called David Banner. Apparently, the network didn’t think a show based on the comics would sell well, so tried to distance itself from the source material. Even weirder though, network bosses reportedly through Bruce was too much of a “gay” name, so instead, called him David Banner.