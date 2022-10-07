Netflix Daredevil Showrunner Weighs in on MCU Take

This post contains spoilers for She-Hulk Attorney at Law Episode 7

When it comes to comic book adaptations, the devil is in the details. So when Netflix debuted a live-action version of Daredevil in 2015, fans were thrilled to see a hard-edged take on the street-level hero. Between that show’s shocking violence and Charlie Cox’s soulful performance as the charming, but conflicted Matt Murdock, Daredevil’s 2003 big-screen misfire was all but forgotten. However, concerns bubbled up again in the long runup between Cox’s cameo as Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home and his in-costume return in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Many wondered how the more family-friendly MCU would handle the action, and how the universe’s self-deprecating humor would play with such a brooding character.

Turns out, it worked pretty good! She-Hulk episode seven “Ribbit and Rip It” proved to be a highlight of the series, even winning over those disappointed by the show thus far. The episode saw Murdock defending designer Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews) against a lawsuit from wealthy idiot Eugene Patilio (Brandon Stanley) aka Leap-Frog, represented by Jen Walters. Later that evening, Daredevil and She-Hulk enjoy a flirty Marvel team-up to rescue Jacobson from Leap-Frog, which turns into a romantic tryst.

While Daredevil appeared in a surprisingly cool version of his horrendous red and yellow suit, and the show did take self-aware shots at Murdock’s heightened senses, it felt very much a piece with the Netflix series. Daredevil even got to pummel some thugs in a hallway.