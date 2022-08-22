Why the She-Hulk Series Made One Big Change to the Character

Both Bruce and Jennifer are left injured and bleeding once the car comes to a stop after tumbling down a ravine, and unfortunately Bruce’s gamma-irradiated blood drips into the open wound on her arm – with the same results as the comic. Jennifer transforms into She-Hulk, but much to Bruce’s surprise after he shepherds Jennifer to his secret lab in Mexico, she is able to manage her transformation and keep her personality intact even when she goes green.

When Den of Geek asked She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao about the change to Jennifer’s origin story, she told us that the mandate came from Marvel brass – but how to change it was left to the writers. “Up top at Marvel, they specifically didn’t want to do the mob hit story because it just felt like it didn’t fit and wasn’t that interesting to bring into this,” she says. “That was the only directive I really got.”

Gao explains that she also felt that the idea of Bruce Banner deliberately giving some of his blood to his cousin – even in a potentially deadly situation – ultimately didn’t make sense for the version of Banner that has been part of the MCU for more than a decade.

“I spent a lot of time thinking about Bruce and whether or not the Bruce that we know from the movies would actually give his cousin a blood transfusion, even if it is an emergency,” Gao says. “We watched him for so many years in so many movies, this version of Bruce Banner, and he’s really struggled with [turning into the Hulk]. He really saw it as a curse. He’s been tortured for so many movies. It took him over a decade to just come to a place where he’s finally okay with it.”

Indeed, the Banner of the MCU worked for years to find a way to control his Hulk persona, only for it to take over completely in Thor: Ragnarok, then go into hiding in Avengers: Infinity War when Banner needed the big guy most. It was only in Avengers: Endgame that we learned of Bruce’s successful endeavor to merge both sides of himself – Bruce and Hulk – into the hybrid known as Smart Hulk.

“He’s never ever seen it as a blessing,” continues Gao. “So I just can’t imagine that this guy that we watched be tormented by this for over a decade would be willing and cavalier to just curse his cousin with this. And to it’s not just a random person he’s saving. It’s his cousin, somebody that he cares about and that he knows personally, and it just didn’t feel like it made sense for this character.”