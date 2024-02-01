Russell T. Davies Wanted a Much Earlier Air Date for Doctor Who Series 14

In November 2023, Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary celebrations and three specials created real momentum for Ncuti Gatwa’s arrival in the TARDIS. Audiences were tantalisingly introduced to the Fifteenth Doctor at the end of “The Giggle”, and had to wait just two weeks until they met him properly in “The Church on Ruby Road”.

On Christmas Day 2023, the Doctor was in the house! And then… the great big head of steam that had been built up dissipated as fans were forced to sit on their hands until the show’s return five months later in May 2024.

If Executive Producer and Head Writer Russell T Davies had his way though, there’d have been no such wait. Writing his regular “Letter from the Showrunner” in the new Doctor Who Magazine (which celebrates its 600th edition – happy milestone DWM!), Davies explained that he and the team originally wanted no broadcast gap.

“In an ideal world, we might have followed The Church on Ruby Road with a full series of Ncuti and Millie in January, and believe me, we tried.