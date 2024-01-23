Doctor Who Set Photos Offer First Look at Varada Sethu in Costume

#dwsr Ncuti Gatwa and the latest companion, Varada Sethu pic.twitter.com/tIkZimlU2u — Doctor Who Filming Locations (@set_dw) January 22, 2024

Anndddd we have just been absolutely battered by the weather 😂



Delay in production.#dwsr pic.twitter.com/MVjVNbGOua — Doctor Who Filming Locations (@set_dw) January 22, 2024

Scenes were shot both during the daytime and at night, with one video showing a moment when the Doctor and Sethu’s character are happily strolling down a rain-soaked street under the streetlights. It’s giving Singin’ in the Rain, but we’ll let you know if we catch our central duo break into song and dance as Gatwa and Millie Gibson’s Ruby Sunday did in last year’s Christmas special.

#dwsr The weather won't win 😂



Ncuti and Varada arriving at the Palazzo pic.twitter.com/rKYrZ4Y5JS — Doctor Who Filming Locations (@set_dw) January 22, 2024

The BBC has yet to officially confirm that Sethu is stepping into the TARDIS as the new companion for series 15. It’s also unclear what this would mean for Gibson’s future on the series. While she reportedly did film scenes for series 15 late last year, Gibson also hinted in a recent interview that she had completed her time on Doctor Who and that she would begin auditioning for new roles in 2024.

“I think, now that the strike’s over, probably auditioning again, for parts, and seeing what’s out there,” Gibson told Fabric magazine. “Every year has seen such change for me, it’s hard to think what might come next. I’d like to play a villain… If not that I think I’m really intrigued by biopic roles that you really need to research. I think that would be a great challenge. I don’t know, I think I’m just excited to see what’s to come.”

Time will tell when we’ll be saying goodbye to Ruby Sunday and welcoming a new companion to the show. What we do know is that the mystery surrounding Ruby’s origin will be the focus of series 14, which also has a few other questions to answer. What the heck is going on with Anita Dobson’s Mrs. Flood? And who is in possession of the gold tooth containing the Master? With any luck, Russell T Davies won’t keep us waiting for the answers for too much longer.