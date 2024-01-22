Who Is Doctor Who’s Rumoured New Companion Varada Sethu?

No official announcement has yet been made by the BBC or production company Bad Wolf, but that hasn’t stopped Variety confirming, or IMDb listing, that Millie Gibson’s successor as Doctor Who companion will be Andor and Jurassic World Dominion actor Varada Sethu.

Sethu is rumoured to be filming with Ncuti Gatwa on series 15 already, and to fulfil the role of the Doctor’s new companion in all eight episodes of that series. So… who is she?

Cinta Kaz in Star Wars Andor

Tony Gilroy’s live-action Cassian Andor prequel series Star Wars: Andor aired in late 2021 on Disney+. Set five years before 2016 movie Rogue One, it’s about the formation of the Rebel Alliance in opposition to the fascistic Galactic Empire. In it, 32-year-old Sethu plays Cinta Kaz, a member of a rebel cell operating on the planet Aldhani who works alongside her partner Vel Sartha, a cousin of Senator Mon Mothma.

(Coincidentally, Sartha is played by Faye Marsay, who appeared as Shona in Doctor Who Christmas special “Last Christmas” opposite Peter Capaldi and Nick Frost, and who was rumoured to have been in contention for a permanent companion role on the show following Jenna Coleman’s departure.)