Russell T Davies Rules Out New Doctor Who 20th Anniversary Special

He’s got a point. Doctor Who hasn’t lacked for anniversary celebrations of late. The 60th in November 2023 came in alarmingly hot pursuit of the 50th in November 2013. (Apparently there was an entire decade between them but where’s the proof? It felt like… five minutes.)

And just before the diamond celebration, there was a whole 100-years-of-the-BBC hoopla complete with a multi-Doctor(ish) story and special episodes of Blue Peter and The Repair Shop.

Really, for anybody who’s keeping track, there must be a Doctor Who anniversary to celebrate on any given day of the year (first appearance of the Daleks, first regeneration, first time the polarity was reversed on the neutron flow, the Cyber-Controller’s birthday…). To mark it all would be madness, and so showrunner Russell T Davies makes perfect sense when he says that 2025 won’t have a special to mark two decades since the show’s 2005 revival.

Writing in March 2024 in Doctor Who Magazine 602, Davies explained: