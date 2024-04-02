Renegade Nell’s Real History & Folklore: Queen Anne, Jacobites, Herne the Hunter & Billy Blind

As memorably depicted by Olivia Colman in The Favourite, Anne suffered from ill health including gout following a rich and alcoholic diet (leading to her nickname ‘Brandy Nan’) and had no surviving children despite multiple pregnancies. She was also rumoured to have been a bisexual who had lesbian relationships at court.

The Jacobite plot planned by the Earl of Poynton against Anne in Renegade Nell was fictional, but there were many such attempts to remove her from the throne and replace her with her half-brother James Francis Edward Stuart (nicknamed by some ‘The Old Pretender’, to distinguish him from his son Charles Edward Stuart, who later sought the throne and was nicknamed ‘The Young Pretender’).

Who were the Jacobites? Scottish and English supporters of the last monarch in the direct male Stuart line: James II of England/James VII of Scotland. He had been deposed in 1688 by his Dutch protestant son-in-law William of Orange in ‘The Glorious Revolution’, and died in 1701. Jacobites wanted his Catholic son James Francis Edward Stuart, and later, his grandson Charles Edward Stuart, on the throne. To summarise very briefly: King James II/VII converted from Protestantism to Catholicism, leading to protestant William invading England, deposing him and ruling in his place alongside his wife, James’ daughter, Mary. After they died, Mary’s sister Anne – also a Protestant – succeeded them as English monarch, opposed by the Jacobites. Under Anne’s reign, Scotland and England were united under The Acts of Union that created an early Great Britain in 1707.

This came after centuries of discord for the monarchy in the British Isles, following the 16th century dissolution of the monasteries by King Henry III, who had converted from Catholicism to Protestantism. A century later, the English Civil War had led to the execution of King Charles I in 1649, followed by 11 years of England as a republic before the monarchy was restored and King Charles II was crowned in 1660.

Adrian Lester’s villainous Earl of Poynton in Renegade Nell was a secret Jacobite/supporter of the male Stuart line, who planned to kidnap Queen Anne and take her to Scotland to be executed while an invasion put James II/VII’s son on the throne. It took Nell and her crew to foil the plot and keep Anne in power.

Herne the Hunter and Billy Blind

“When Herne rides again, it heralds the death of the monarch.”