Domino Day Review: Brit Witch Fantasy is a Sexy, Grown-Up ‘Charmed’

Just as she was in 2020 porn industry drama Adult Material, Kelly is outstanding here. She sells the hell out of some difficult dramatic moments, and convincingly grounds Domino as both a witch struggling to marshal her powers, and as a young woman struggling to work out who she is. Even up against characters delivering lines as uninspiring as “Sweet dreams, freak, welcome to your worst nightmare!” she holds her ground, and the show together.

Any fat has been trimmed from the story, which leaps right in to the title character’s life without any tedious exposition or spooky lore-voiceover. At six 45-minute episodes, Domino Day doesn’t repeat itself, outstay its welcome, or waste time. It’s well-engineered for bingeing, though its pace doesn’t allow for much development of the witch coven characters surrounding Domino. One is kind, one is uptight, one is narky and one is… good at potions? A second series, and there deserves to be one, should plump them out more as bandmates than backing group.

Siena Kelly’s chemistry with The Innocents and Doctor Who’s Percelle Ascott, who plays kind barman Leon, powers the pair through their romantic plot. You’d happily watch these two fall for each other even without the witch stuff. And while the same can’t be said for Silas, the character on the other side of Domino Day’s love triangle, that story has plenty useful to say about the balance of power in early-20s relationships. Young people should relate, is the point, even the ones who aren’t crystal-healing Instagram witches.

It’s a smart time to bring out a witch drama. The popularity of astrology, tarot and magical affirmations (always big within female-led teen subcultures but thanks to Gen Z and TikTok now as mainstream as houseplants and sourdough) is an opportunity to add something new to the genre. What Sequeira’s series adds is Black female British experience, including but not limited to Domino’s. Babirye Bukilwa’s Sammie has a gay love story we could stand to see much more from, and Alisha Bailey’s coven-leader Kat might be underdeveloped, but her Obeah ancestry makes the story more 3D and more distinct from The CW-style US fantasy shows which Domino Day has been cast in the mould of.

The setting also helps to distinguish it from what’s gone before. From the street art to the Northern quarter, lead director Eva Sigurdardottir and co. make on-screen Manchester look – to use a technical term – banging. As do the special effects, which are impressive on a BBC Three budget.

On which subject: BBC Three is back, baby. Rewind a decade or more, and the youth-oriented channel was home to what’s now clear was a high point in British sci-fi and fantasy TV. Being Human, The Fades, In the Flesh, Torchwood series one… It wasn’t just all Snog, Marry, Avoid. Then the channel was taken online-only before being restored to the TV schedules and now, with the appearance of feminist fantasy Domino Day and hopefully more like it to come, it’s as though it never went away.