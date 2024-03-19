Doctor Who Companion Races Against Time in New British Superhero Series

The timing is perfect for Michael and Dionne. They’ve got a home, a car, each other and their whole lives ahead of them. Until out of nowhere, Michael develops superpowers and is tasked with an urgent mission to save Dionne’s life.

Michael, played by former Doctor Who companion Tosin Cole, isn’t the only Black Londoner suddenly afflicted with super-abilities. Four other unrelated people have also had their lives turned upside down by glowy-eyed trips to the future, and it’s up to Michael to unite them to change the course of fate. Can he do it in time to save Dionne?

That’s the question set by the very first teaser for Netflix’s six-episode fantasy drama Supacell:

Created by Blue Story creator Rapman (Andrew Onwubolu), and starring The Responder and Timewasters’ Adelayo Adedayo with The Power’s Eddie Marsan, Nadine Mills, and more, Supacell was filmed in summer 2022 and is finally due to arrive on Netflix in June 2024.