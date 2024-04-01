Disney+ New Releases: April 2024

Wednesdays are still great for fans of animated series on Disney+ this month as the final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch continues, along with season 1 of X-Men ’97. Tension on The Bad Batch continues to rise as Clone Force 99 tries to keep the young and gifted Omega out of the Empire’s clutches. And X-Men ’97 continues to be a fun dose of nostalgia.

For the young (and young at heart) Disney+ viewers, Bluey has both a new episode and extended special premiering on the streaming service in April. Disney’s animated film Wish, starring Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine, also makes its streaming debut this month.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ this April.

April 1

New Library Titles

Theme Song Takeover (S3, 4 episodes)

April 3

New Library Titles

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S2, 5 episodes)

Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S4, 12 episodes)

Vanderpump Villa Eps 1-3 (UK)

New to Disney+

Wish

Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) Episode 310 (Available at 12am PT)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) Episode 311 (Available at 12am PT)

X-Men ’97 Episode 4 (Available at 12am PT)

April 7

New to Disney+

Bluey (Season 3) New Episode

April 10

New Library Titles

Firebuds (S2, 4 episodes)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S24, 10 episodes)

Shorts Spectacular (S2, 3 episodes)

Family Guy season 22 part 2 (UK)

Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) Episode 312 (Available at 12am PT)

X-Men ’97 Episode 5 (Available at 12am PT)

April 12

Disney+ Originals

The Greatest Hits (UK)

April 14

New to Disney+

Bluey (Season 3) New Special Premiere

April 17

New Library Titles

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S12, 14 episodes)

Drain the Oceans (S6, 6 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 8 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) Episode 313 (Available at 12am PT)

X-Men ’97 Episode 6 (Available at 12am PT)

Feud: Capote vs the Swans, all eps (UK)

April 22

New Library Titles

Secrets of the Octopus (S1, 3 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Tiger

Tiger on the Rise

April 24

New Library Titles

Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition (S1, 11 episodes & S2, 12 episodes)

Bring It! (S6, 10 episodes)

Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue (S1, 7 episodes)

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) Episode 314 (Available at 12am PT)

April 26

Disney+ Originals