Disney+ New Releases: April 2024
New Bluey, X-Men '97, and more join Disney+ this April.
Wednesdays are still great for fans of animated series on Disney+ this month as the final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch continues, along with season 1 of X-Men ’97. Tension on The Bad Batch continues to rise as Clone Force 99 tries to keep the young and gifted Omega out of the Empire’s clutches. And X-Men ’97 continues to be a fun dose of nostalgia.
For the young (and young at heart) Disney+ viewers, Bluey has both a new episode and extended special premiering on the streaming service in April. Disney’s animated film Wish, starring Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine, also makes its streaming debut this month.
Here’s everything coming to Disney+ this April.
April 1
New Library Titles
- Theme Song Takeover (S3, 4 episodes)
April 3
New Library Titles
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S2, 5 episodes)
- Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S4, 12 episodes)
- Vanderpump Villa Eps 1-3 (UK)
New to Disney+
- Wish
Disney+ Originals
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) Episode 310 (Available at 12am PT)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) Episode 311 (Available at 12am PT)
- X-Men ’97 Episode 4 (Available at 12am PT)
April 7
New to Disney+
- Bluey (Season 3) New Episode
April 10
New Library Titles
- Firebuds (S2, 4 episodes)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (S24, 10 episodes)
- Shorts Spectacular (S2, 3 episodes)
- Family Guy season 22 part 2 (UK)
Disney+ Originals
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) Episode 312 (Available at 12am PT)
- X-Men ’97 Episode 5 (Available at 12am PT)
April 12
Disney+ Originals
- The Greatest Hits (UK)
April 14
New to Disney+
- Bluey (Season 3) New Special Premiere
April 17
New Library Titles
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S12, 14 episodes)
- Drain the Oceans (S6, 6 episodes)
- PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 8 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) Episode 313 (Available at 12am PT)
- X-Men ’97 Episode 6 (Available at 12am PT)
- Feud: Capote vs the Swans, all eps (UK)
April 22
New Library Titles
- Secrets of the Octopus (S1, 3 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
- Tiger
- Tiger on the Rise
April 24
New Library Titles
- Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition (S1, 11 episodes & S2, 12 episodes)
- Bring It! (S6, 10 episodes)
- Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue (S1, 7 episodes)
- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) Episode 314 (Available at 12am PT)
April 26
Disney+ Originals
- Thank You, Good Night: The Bon Jovi Story, all eps 1-4 (UK)