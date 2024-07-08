Ranking the TV Shows in the UK’s 1990s 6pm Weekday Slot

There are people who’ll tell you that Japanese folklore fantasy Monkey airing at 6pm on Friday nights in the 1980s was the highpoint of post-school, pre-bedtime TV scheduling in the UK. Let’s not tell them that they’re wrong; let’s just pity them for having mistimed their childhood by a decade.

The 1990s were the real peak of the 6pm weeknight TV slot. As long as there was no Wimbledon, snooker, cricket, athletics or Horse of the Year Show, that’s where anyone too young to go to the pub found joy. While grown-ups were watching the Six O’Clock News, kids in households flush enough to have a second television switched on BBC Two or Channel 4. There, to quote Howard Carter upon breaking into Tutankhamun’s tomb, they found wonderful things.

Before the youth-oriented DEF II brought 1970s reruns to the slot, weekday teatimes on the BBC had all been about old movies. Then it was out with Elvis flicks and Margaret Lockwood in The Wicked Lady, and in with a new brand of US import aimed specifically at young people. Thanks to BBC Two and Channel 4, 1990s teens and and tweens had their own TV landscape – a patchwork of retro and new US comedies, classic sci-fi, YA drama and homegrown formats. Some of it was ropey, some of it was middling, some of it was stone-cold brilliant, but all of it is now able to induce nostalgic shivers in the right age group.

Let’s celebrate with a mostly comprehensive run-down of the top 30-ish shows, ranked (subjectively, obvs) from the rest to the best…