Knightmare: It’s 35 Years Since a Show About a Kid with a Bucket on His Head Blew the Minds of a Generation

Those of us who were children in the late 80s and early 90s often wondered at the logistics of the VR technology. We knew the questing contestant, or conquestant if you like, wasn’t really standing in a world of hobgoblins, dragons, and talking walls. Most of us assumed they were roaming through a vast, labyrinthine warehouse. The more devilish among us wondered if they’d been dropped off in a Tesco car-park and were about to play a real-life, blind version of the 8-bit classic Bullfrog. “Spell-casting: R – E – V – E – R – S – E ! Look out, Brian, that orc is actually a Ford Fiesta reversing towards you!”

The reality is a little more disappointing, as is often the case with reality. For the entire duration of an adventure the conquestant stood in a blue room that used chroma key technology (the same technique they used to put weathercasters in front of a cloud-covered map of the UK). One room. Not a warehouse. Not a mansion. One single room that was used as a stand-in for every single location. Sometimes all four kids had to wait around for an hour or so between ‘rooms’ while the production team re-dressed the set. Sometimes during these hiatuses a team would grow so bored and restless that upon resumption of their quest they’d intentionally kill the conquestant just for a laugh. This is why kids aren’t allowed to vote or drive.

Oooooooh, Nasty

Many thousands of teams applied to be on the show over its lifespan. Only 70 were selected, and of those, only eight ever managed to win. This is because Knightmare‘s difficulty level and learning curve was of Shadow of the Beast 2 proportions. But also because kids are idiots.

Some of the game rooms featured giant ACME-style bombs with terrifyingly short fuses, or spikes that shot from the wall. Others forced the conquestants to navigate narrow bridges over chasms, or teeter over paths composed of free-floating stepping stones that dropped to oblivion in increments, so precision and team-work were key. Doubtless this was exciting for the participants, but were you to close your eyes during such crucial moments the game would sound less like a high-stakes, life-or-death juggernaut, and more like a bunch of middle-aged people trying to shift a sofa. “Left a bit… no, no, your left, not mine. Side-step a bit to the left again. Slowly! More slowly than that! Okay, take a few more half-steps to the right…” Admittedly, there are very few examples of real-life furniture removal that end with the words: “Oh, bugger. We’ve killed them.”

Mary Whitehouse – a high-profile campaigner for public decency on television, and the scourge of creatives everywhere – briefly railed against Knightmare for its violent content, but later apologised, and admitted that she hadn’t actually seen the show. Had Mrs Whitehouse seen the show’s life-force meter, however, she might have unsheathed her Sword of Censoriousness once more. Whenever a conquestant’s ‘health’ began to ebb, viewers at home were treated to a CG image of a man’s face being stripped away to the bone, eventually leaving only a skull with two eerily staring eyes tumbling out of it. Positively terrifying.

In reality, whenever a conquestant ‘died’ the producers took great pains to show the whole quartet standing in a salubrious, sun-hewn CG landscape waving ridiculously at the audience, like they were in some kid-friendly version of the cyber-afterlife from Westworld.