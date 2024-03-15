1990s Kids’ Sci-Fi TV Was Surprisingly Hardcore

The Girl from Tomorrow (1991-1992)

Among those banging theme tunes, the best might be The Girl from Tomorrow. In The Girl from Tomorrow, 13-year-old Alana from the utopia of the year 3000 is kidnapped by a criminal who has hitched a ride on her mum’s time machine from the dystopia of the year 2500, and she’s then taken back in time to the year 1990.

The show had everything to capture a young imagination – the giant, crystalline “Time Capsule” that looked straight off The Crystal Maze, the year 3000’s telekinetic “transducers” that were just begging you to steal your little sister’s Alice band and walk around with it on your forehead.

After the first series followed the eponymous girl’s quest to return to the future, it was followed up by The Girl from Tomorrow Part II: Tomorrow’s End, which threw a history-altering plotline into the mix.

Time Riders (1991)

Meanwhile, back in the UK, we had Time Riders on CITV. Starring Haydn Gwynne years before she would play Camilla in The Windsors, it was a four-part drama about a scientist who accidentally abducts a 19th-century street urchin and then has to escape on a motorbike-mounted time machine to save him from being dissected (scientists in kids’ shows always want to dissect stuff), with the bulk of the action seeing our heroes trying to survive the perils of the 17th century English Civil War.

Watt on Earth (1991)

It’s hard not to see Watt on Earth as at least partially the BBC’s attempt to do Mike and Angelo, but at risk of starting a war in the comments, this one was quite a bit better. For starters, it had the writing talent of Doctor Who’s Pip and Jane Baker behind it. It also had something of a plot in place of Mike and Angelo’s gone-wrong-invention of the week. The alien Watt was the heir to a throne, and on the run from his murderous uncle, hiding with the aid of his flawed shapeshifting abilities.

On top of that, the opening titles felt like a kid-friendly take on those of The Twilight Zone, and Watt’s shellsuit was the very height of fashion chic if you were eight years old.