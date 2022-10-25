Cabinet of Curiosities: The EC Comics Influence of Lot 36

It’s hard not think of those EC Comics endings when viewing the first double feature provided by Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. Both “Graveyard Rats” and “Lot 36” (which are bundled together under the heading of “Night One: Scavengers”) feature endings that could be ripped right out of the pages of an EC Comic. Graveyard Rats director Vincenzo Natali was upfront about the inspiration.

“I absolutely feel like the lineage of this film (not necessarily the story because it predates it) is EC Comics and wanting to pay homage to those kinds of stories where a character does something immoral and pays in the most hideous way for their crime,” Natali told Den of Geek.

Natali’s impressions are certainly applicable to Graveyard Rats and Lot 36. The latter, which is technically the first episode on Netflix’s servers, feels particularly indebted to the shock horror of the past. Based on an original story by del Toro, written by Regina Corrado (The Strain), and directed by Guillermo Navarro (Narcos), Lot 36 is set in a beguiling alternative universe where hubris is punished and assholes don’t win. Or at least this asshole doesn’t.

OK, we’re just kidding about the alternate universe thing and expressing surprise that someone bad would ever experience bad things. Lot 36 takes place in our own universe, albeit in the past. It’s sometime during George H.W. Bush presidency and the United States is in the midst of launching the Gulf War. This takes place in the backdrop as Vietnam War veteran Nick Appleton (Tim Blake Nelson) is trying to keep his kneecaps unbroken due to debts he owes by purchasing delinquent storage units at auction. This is about 20 years before Storage Wars, mind you, so Nick is ahead of the curve…only if all the stuff he bought wasn’t useless crap.

As the title promises, Nick uncovers something immense upon purchasing Lot 36. While much of the items therein are the usual nonsensical knick knack there are some intriguing treasures. Nick uncovers a photo album containing photos from Nazi Germany and a seance table that just happens to contain three of the four books that can communicate with the dead. If he can only find the fourth, Liber Quartus Sacramentum, in the unit somewhere, then he will be paid $300K by a genial German man and he will get to pay off all his debts.

Even though Lot 36 is among the shortest installments of this anthology at only around 40 minutes, much of the set up feels unnecessary. The concept of a horror discovered in a storage locker is a novel one and Tim Blake Nelson portrays a depressingly believable depiction of an early ’90s proto white nationalist. But if anyone enters into the Cabinet of Curiosities under the belief that del Toro and friends created it as an excuse to create cool monsters then Lot 36 won’t do much to disabuse them of that notion.