Cabinet of Curiosities: The Outside Depicts the Horrors of Fitting In

And this “madness” is what plagues Stacey as she becomes obsessed with Alo Glo. She orders an entire case of the lotion, hiding it from her husband Keith (Martin Starr) in the basement. As he grows more and more concerned, the lotion comes to life oozing out of the tubes until it forms a creature that Amirpour dubs the “lotion lady.”

But Amirpour never wanted the lotion lady to be a wholly “scary type of entity” as it was written in the original script. Instead, she feels like the lotion lady represents “the seduction of this ideal you that you believe might exist somewhere, you know if a genie in the bottle could just give you the answer.” She goes on to say that “it’s like it has to be something that’s somehow seductive before you realize that it has some doom and it has something ominous about it.”

Ominous is the perfect word to describe the ending of “The Outside,” which sees Stacey and the lotion lady effectively become one in a sequence reminiscent of Annihilation and 1978’s Invasion of the Body Snatchers. In this case, however, Stacey is willing to merge with this entity and transform into what she believes to be her true self. Like a butterfly coming out of its chrysalis, Stacey emerges from her bathtub transformed and covered in Alo Glo goo. She arrives at work and finally feels accepted by her coworkers, but at what cost? She killed and taxidermied her husband, one of the few people who accepted her pre-transformation, after he tried to convince her to stop using Alo Glo. Now all she has are the superficial women she works with.

“The Outside” ends with an unsettling close up of Stacey in an almost euphoric state as the sound of her gossiping co-workers fades away. But just because she’s finally found the acceptance she’s been craving, doesn’t mean that this is a happy ending for Stacey. When asked about the ending, Amirpour emphasizes that even though Stacey has achieved “this dream of being the ideal you,” that this euphoric feeling and level of ‘utopic acceptance’ that she has reached is “a temporary thing.”

Stacey’s predicament is one that many can relate to – if given the opportunity to become the “ideal” version of yourself, would you take it? Despite how visceral and horrifying Stacey’s transformation is, it’s hard to deny how popular Alo Glo would be if it existed in the real world. Aside from the supernatural elements of Alo Glo, it fits right in with all of the wellness products and experiences peddled by celebrities and instagram influencers that promise to improve our lives and our appearances.

As someone who was bullied in school and still struggles with self-acceptance, “The Outside” really hit hard for me. I’d like to think that the two years I’ve spent in therapy would keep me from succumbing to Dan Stevens’ smooth infomercial voice, but at the same time I know that there’s a part of me that still craves the “utopic acceptance” outside of myself as Amirpour describes. Even though we know that this feeling likely won’t last forever for Stacey, seeing her stare directly into the camera while in this state of intoxicating euphoria is seductive.