Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and News
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is premiering just in time for Halloween. Here's everything we know about the legendary filmmaker's curated anthology series.
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is an eight-episode anthology series created, produced, and hosted by Academy Award winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. According to Netflix, the legendary filmmaker has “curated a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror” by handpicking a variety of writers and directors to bring these terrifying tales to life.
Here is everything we know about Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.
When and Where Will Cabinet of Curiosities be Available to Watch?
Rather than being released all at once, as Netflix typically does, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is part of a special Netflix & Chills Halloween Event. The first two episodes of the series will be available to watch at 12 a.m. PT on Tuesday Oct. 25, with subsequent episodes premiering two at a time over the next three days. All eight episodes will be available to watch globally on Friday Oct. 28, just in time for Halloween.
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities Trailer
The trailer for Cabinet of Curiosities gives us a look at Guillermo del Toro’s role as the Rod Serling-esque host of the show as well as glimpses of the frights the series has in store. Check it out below…if you dare.
Cabinet of Curiosities Cast and Episode List
While the order and synopses of the episodes have not been announced yet, Netflix has released the episode titles, the writers and directors, and some of the cast members for each episode.
“The Autopsy” is based on a short story by Michael Shea, and was written by David S. Goyer (The Sandman, The Dark Knight, Batman Begins) and directed by David Prior (The Empty Man). The cast for this episode includes:
- F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest)
- Glynn Turman (Fargo)
- Luke Roberts (Black Sails)
“Dreams in the Witch House” is based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft. The episode was written by Mika Watkins (Black Mirror) and directed by Catherine Hardwick (Twilight). The cast for this episode includes:
- Rupert Grint (Servant)
- Ismael Cruz Cordova (Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)
- DJ Qualls (Supernatural)
- Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding)
- Tenika Davis (Titans)
“Graveyard Rats” is based on a short story by Henry Kuttner. The episode was written and directed by Vincenzo Natali (Splice, Cube, Hannibal) and stars David Hewlett (The Shape of Water) in an undisclosed role.
“Lot 36” is based on a short story by Guillermo del Toro himself. The episode was written by Regina Corrado (The Strain) and directed by Guillermo Navarro (Narcos). The cast for this episode includes:
- Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen)
- Elpidia Carrillo (Predator)
- Demetrius Grosse (Fear The Walking Dead)
- Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle)
“The Murmuring” is also based on a short story by Guillermo del Toro, and the episode was directed by Jennifer Kent (The Babadook). The cast for the episode includes:
- Essie Davis (The Babadook)
- Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead)
- Hannah Galway (Sex/Life)
“The Outside” is based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll. The episode was written by Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor) and directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night). The cast for this episode includes:
- Kate Micucci (The Little Hours)
- Martin Starr (Silicon Valley)
“Pickman’s Model” is based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft. The episode was written by Lee Patterson (The Colony) and directed by Keith Thomas (Firestarter). The cast for this episode includes:
- Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone)
- Crispin Glover (Back To The Future)
- Oriana Leman (The Whale)
“The Viewing” was written by Aaron Stewart-Ahn and Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), the latter of whom also directed this episode. The cast for “The Viewing” includes:
- Peter Weller (Robocop)
- Eric André (The Eric Andre Show)
- Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service)
- Charlyne Yi (Always Be My Maybe)
- Steve Agee (Peacemaker)
- Michael Therrialt (Locke and Key)
- Saad Siddiqui (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow)