Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and News

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is an eight-episode anthology series created, produced, and hosted by Academy Award winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. According to Netflix, the legendary filmmaker has “curated a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror” by handpicking a variety of writers and directors to bring these terrifying tales to life.

Here is everything we know about Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

When and Where Will Cabinet of Curiosities be Available to Watch?

Rather than being released all at once, as Netflix typically does, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is part of a special Netflix & Chills Halloween Event. The first two episodes of the series will be available to watch at 12 a.m. PT on Tuesday Oct. 25, with subsequent episodes premiering two at a time over the next three days. All eight episodes will be available to watch globally on Friday Oct. 28, just in time for Halloween.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities Trailer

The trailer for Cabinet of Curiosities gives us a look at Guillermo del Toro’s role as the Rod Serling-esque host of the show as well as glimpses of the frights the series has in store. Check it out below…if you dare.