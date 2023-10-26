Our Flag Means Death: How The Season 2 Finale Perfectly Sets Up Season 3

The Revenge will never be the same without him, but Our Flag Means Death showed plenty of signs of being able to live on for another season, and the last scenes of the finale left us with some intriguing loose ends to tie up in season three.

The Good Ship Revenge Is Heading Prince Ricky’s Way

“Don’t you wanna kill the fucker who did this?” Zheng Yi Sao (Ruibo Qian, Black Mirror) asks Ed just after he’s buried Izzy, as she and Auntie (Anapela Polataivao) propose they team up to hunt Prince Ricky down (the Pirate Queen, after all, has a whole fleet of crew members to avenge as well).

Ed agrees, and moments later, The Revenge is sailing off into the sunset, which sets up the main plot point of season three nicely. And it’s particularly intriguing: yes, we’ve seen the crew of The Revenge head off bad guys before, from former naval captain Chauncey Badminton (Rory Kinnear, Skyfall) to infamously ruthless pirate Ned Low (Bronson Pinchot, Perfect Strangers), but this time, it’s personal. Ricky killed one of their own. The legendary Izzy Hands must be avenged. Not just avenged, obliterated. We reckon it’s going to be quite the showdown.

Stede and Ed Are Innkeepers Now?!

The final shocking twist at the end of season two sees The Revenge set sail without either of its two former captains. From the shore, a loved up Ed and Stede watch their beloved crew sail away from the porch of a dilapidated shack (or “fixer-upper” as Stede, ever the optimist, calls it) which we learn they plan to convert into an inn and live out the rest of their days in peace, running it together.

Except… of course they won’t. They’re pirates, through and through, and no matter how hard they try to fight it, their home is the sea, and danger runs through their veins. Trouble will seek them out eventually – while we await season three, we can amuse ourselves by taking bets on how quickly they’ll abandon their adorable innkeeper cosplay.

Izzy Hands Left Big Shoes (Well, Shoe) To Fill

As The Revenge set sail, it seems that Frenchie (Joel Fry, Bank of Dave) is once again the new first mate, after temporarily filling the role during Blackbeard’s reign of terror earlier in the series while Izzy was at death’s door after losing his leg.