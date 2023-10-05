Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Premiere Confirms a Major Fan Theory

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for Our Flag Means Death seasons 1 and 2.

Ever since season two of Our Flag Means Death was confirmed back in June 2022, eagle-eyed fans have been scouring every news story and IMDb listing to see if the season two casting announcements would answer a particularly burning question.

And that question is: did Lucius survive?!

We met the quick-witted Lucius Springs (Nathan Foad, Bloods) in season one as one of the crew members aboard The Revenge, the pirate ship manned by Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), and he instantly became a fan favorite, especially as his relationship with fellow crew member Black Pete (Mathew Mayer, Prodigal Son) blossomed through the series, and as he became an unofficial relationship counsellor for Stede and Blackbeard.