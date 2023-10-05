Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Cast: Meet The New Characters

NEW CAST

Ruibo Qian as Susan

Susan runs a soup stand in the Republic of Pirates, which she acquired by savage means, but she seems to have more depth and intrigue than your average soup seller. We’ll learn much more about her as the series progresses.

You’ll recognize Ruibo Qian from the Black Mirror episode “Smithereens”, as Mad Meg in Orange Is The New Black, and as Hope’s former roommate Mei in Jessica Jones.

Anapela Polataivao as Auntie

Auntie helps Susan run the soup kiosk, giving sass to the customers with a twinkle in her eye. We’ll be learning a lot more about her identity during the season, too.

Polataivao is best-known for her roles in New Zealand dramas The Market and Eruption, and short film Night Shift.

Madeleine Sami as Archie

Archie is the newest addition to Blackbeard’s crew, a fierce fighter with a sweet heart, who quickly forms a close bond with Jim (Vico Ortiz). Like the rest of the crew of the Revenge, she has to tread carefully around their new, fearsome pirate captain.

You’ll know comedian Madeleine Sami from the first series of Taskmaster New Zealand, as well as being the star of romcom The Breaker Upperers, plus they also co-hosted The Great Kiwi Bake-Off.