Our Flag Means Death Fans React to That Season 2 Ed/Stede Moment

WARNING: this contains MAJOR SPOILERS for SEASON TWO of Our Flag Means Death.

Most shows would kill for the level of fandom that Max’s pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death has amassed in just its first season last year. The show’s big heart, proudly queer love stories, and superb ensemble cast (particularly leads Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi as Stede Bonnet and Blackbeard) were an instant hit, and its enthusiastic fanbase has waited impatiently for season two.

The first three episodes finally arrived on Max on Oct. 5, and judging from the social media meltdown, Our Flag Means Death’s fandom remains as wholesomely unhinged as ever when it comes to their favorite show.

Season one ended on quite the cliffhanger: after Stede got cold feet about running away with his beloved Ed, Blackbeard turned his resulting heartbreak into rage, marooning most of The Revenge’s crew on an island, semi-kidnapping the rest, throwing Lucius overboard (presumably to his death), and stealing The Revenge to go on a murderous rampage. Stede had a change of heart and returned just in time to save the marooned crew, but Ed was sadly long gone.