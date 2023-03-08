Rhys Darby Is Finally Getting The Recognition He Deserves

While they’d been loosely familiar with each other back in New Zealand, it was here that Jermaine Clement asked Rhys Darby to become involved in their Flight of the Conchords BBC radio pilot, (later a hit TV series on HBO) and Darby’s beloved character, band manager Murray Hewitt, was born.

In a 2019 interview, Darby revealed it was during the record for this first pilot that they came up with the show’s infamous band meetings:

“We totally improvised it… Jermaine said ‘Well you’re the band manager, so let’s have our first meeting’… and it came naturally to me to do a roll call. So I said ‘Right, who have we got here. Bret?’ And he went ‘Present.’ ‘Jermaine?’ ‘Yeah, present – you know I’m here, you can see I’m here.’ We started straight away into that kind of stuff.”

A little-known fact is that Taika Waititi was the first to play Flight of the Conchords’ band manager in a short spoof documentary for their 2002 Edinburgh Fringe show.

Indeed, Waititi and Darby’s paths crossed numerous times over the years preceding Our Flag Means Death: Darby plays the kooky Psycho Sam in Waititi’s award-winning film Hunt for the Wilderpeople, as well as appearing as Anton the werewolf in Waititi and Clement’s critically acclaimed comedy-horror mockumentary What We Do In The Shadows, later a hit FX TV series.

Stand-Up and Sound Effects

Darby has been honing his uniquely weird stand-up for over 25 years, and has delighted in it being discovered afresh in recent months: