From Ned Low to Zheng Yi Sao: The Real Life Pirates of Our Flag Means Death Season 2

And while Ruibo Qian (Black Mirror) became an instant fan favourite for her lovable comedic perfection as this character, the story of the real Zheng Yi Sao is even more remarkable.

There’s a big dollop of artistic licence in including her in Our Flag Means Death considering she lived 100 years after the likes of Blackbeard and Stede Bonnet, but she also makes these infamous pirates look like small-time rogues: Blackbeard at his peak commanded around four ships and 300 men, but Zheng Yi Sao commanded 1,800 ships and up to 70,000 pirates!

She initially inherited the pirate captaincy from her dead husband before almost doubling his fleet, and Our Flag Means Death’s many references to her conquering China are technically true as well: her fleet was large enough to defeat the navy of many a country, and she terrorized China and defeated several of their naval fleets, before choosing to end things on her own terms. In 1810, she sailed 260 ships, flags proudly flying, into Canton harbor and demanded a pardon with excellent terms, agreeing to give up her weapons and ships but keeping her plunder. She retired and lived out the rest of her days in peace, dying at the ripe old age of 69. Yass, queen.

Hornigold Really Was Blackbeard’s Pirate Captain – But He Knew Stede Bonnet Too

We meet Captain Benjamin Hornigold (Mark Mitchinson, The Hobbit) in episode three, “The Innkeeper”, when Blackbeard discovers he’s in purgatory (which the pirates for some reason call “the gravy basket”) after being almost beaten to death by his mutinous crew.

While Blackbeard is at first alarmed to see he’s been “rescued” by his old pirate captain, the two eventually bond, until Ed realizes Hornigold is the physical representation of how much he hates the version of himself that he’s become since Stede left.

It’s pretty fitting that Hornigold was the figure Blackbeard’s brain chose to accompany him in purgatory, as the real-life Benjamin Hornigold very much made Blackbeard in his own image. As his captain, he quite literally showed a young Edward Teach the ropes in his pirate youth, training him up to eventually take command of his own ship alongside him, with the two of them sharing the booty from their pirate raids.