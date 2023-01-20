Bank of Dave: What Happened in Real Life?

It’s not surprising that Bank of Dave – Netflix’s latest film, based on the heartwarming true story of Burnley businessman Dave Fishwick trying to open a community bank – has captured people’s attention. The real man himself delightedly shared the news it was number one in Netflix UK’s Top 10 Films soon after its release:

Indeed, Burnley businessman Dave Fishwick is as real as they come, a joyful, larger-than-life character that – judging from his social media and recent TV appearances – is accurately captured by Rory Kinnear (Our Flag Means Death), who plays him in the film.

Also undeniably real is the huge amount of good he has done for his local community, lending over £30 million to people in need and donating all the profits to charity. Only recently, a school wrote to him asking for a loan for an industrial-sized toaster so they could feed hungry children breakfast before school – he quickly donated not only the toaster but a year’s supply of food.

But just how much of Bank of Dave is based on fact, and how much was fabricated for entertainment purposes? You might be surprised by the answer: