Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 7 Review: Flipping the Pieces

Mabel is reluctant to associate with Theo considering his past actions with Zoe in the first season, but he’s able to give Mabel some information that is invaluable to the group. He offers to help her track down the glitter-garbed man at a local amusement park, and Mabel, desperate for any clue to clear her name, accepts his help. She also needs to convince herself that she’s not a serial-stabber, as she doesn’t even remember committing the act on Bunny or the victim on the train.

The pacing of the mystery-solving for the rest of the half-hour is perfectly balanced between what’s happening in the present and flashbacks to Mabel’s childhood, specifically interactions she had with her father when she was seven. The audience and Mabel put the pieces together to see that her dad slowly stops spending time with her because he is dying of cancer. It’s such a painful memory for her that she tries to block it out and not share it with anyone, but Theo is able to gain her trust and help unlock these traumatic events for the audience.

In the process of healing, Mabel finally sees that she blocks out events she finds especially hard to process. This is why she has been unable to explain the morbid happenings that orbit around her this season. Once she accepts the reality of these situations, she is absolutely sure she didn’t kill Bunny. This revelation still doesn’t explain completely why she stabbed the man on the train, but it does decode her apparent fugue-states she warps into.

This is one of the first episodes in the series where Charles and Oliver are pretty unimportant to the plot. They stay at Charles’ apartment trying to get into contact with Mabel, and Detective Williams visits for some answers about Bunny in the meantime. The conversation leads to some classic Charles and Oliver hijinks, and Oliver gets to help Detective Williams calm down her baby; he was just a little gassy.

It’s a little disappointing that we still don’t know the results of the DNA test that is supposed to reveal whether Will is Oliver’s actual son. This cliffhanger a couple of weeks back figures to still factor into the overarching plot of the season I would think.

The episode concludes with a nice moment between Mabel and Theo where she thanks him for his help during the day, and she heads into a diner to reconvene with Charles and Oliver. Theo gets a phone call from his dad right after, and it feels a little like Mabel might be part of a bigger plan concocted by the Dimases.