Only Murders in the Building Season 2: All the Hidden Title Sequence Clues

Episode 1: The Painting

With a second season, we naturally begin to learn a little more about our trio of amateur sleuths: Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez). In the premiere, as soon as the friends are released after being detained as persons of interest, they of course, dive immediately into trying to solve the murder of their building’s former Tenant Board President, Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell).

As they slither through Bunny’s apartment, they discover hidden elevators and secret passages, but nothing quite as delicious as overhearing that Bunny is missing a beloved and irreplaceable painting. Could this theft be the killer’s motive? Where is the painting?

As the episode winds down, and Charles returns to his apartment he discovers the answer to that last question: it has been planted in his apartment, revealing a connection to the killer, and possibly revealing a dark secret from his past.

In the title sequence, as we peer into Charles’ apartment window as he washes dishes, just as he always does, look for a mysterious framed painting over his shoulder that isn’t usually there.

Episode 2: The Bird

In every title sequence, there is an animated version of an older woman walking her dog outside the doors of the Arconia. It happens at the very beginning, and she can be seen again just as the titles conclude. That woman, bearing a remarkable resemblance to this season’s victim, Bunny, makes one major and quirky change to that routine.

In the second Easter egg, the animated Bunny can be seen walking a parrot, on a leash, just as she did time and time again with the dog. The significance being that as our trio of heroes dive deeper into the mystery of her death, they also inherit Bunny’s foul-mouthed fowl, Mrs. Gambolini. Granted, a parrot isn’t a fowl, but that was a solid play on words, and seeing Mrs. Gambolini is a great way to play with the introduction and show audiences just how important the parrot may be to solving the mystery.