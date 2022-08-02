Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Theories: Who Killed Bunny?

She was featured heavily in “Here’s Looking at You”, but has been a minimal part of the plot in the three weeks since. How could she be a murder suspect, then? There’s a couple of key points that make us ponder what her existence means in Charles’s life at the moment. Lucy appears almost immediately after the murder of Bunny because she wants to get closer to Charles.

This parallels the way Jan worked her way into Brazos’s realm back in season one following the Tim Kono murder, and it compares well with the introduction of Alice in Mabel’s sphere (more on her later). Lucy also knew all about the inner workings of the Arconia, something she used to her advantage and to help the podcasting trio back in the fourth episode.

This doesn’t explain her motive, though. Perhaps she murdered Bunny so she could bond with Charles while solving the mystery. If she is the killer, she can manipulate the investigation by staying so close to the heart of the mystery and the people trying to piece it together. It seems unlikely a child would be the culprit, but it also seems exactly like something that would happen in Only Murders in the Building.

Will Putnam

We’ll stick with the kin of our favorite trio by pointing the finger at Oliver’s (maybe) son Will. The last time he played a major role in the show was a couple episodes back. He dropped a shocker on his dear dad by claiming that the results of a DNA test came with revelations about the true nature of his relationship with Oliver. We are still waiting patiently for the reasoning behind this plot point, but Only Murders in the Building doesn’t just drop haymakers and then ignore them going forward. The paternity results will matter, maybe even perhaps to figuring out who killed Bunny.

But what motive could Will possibly have for taking out the old woman who runs the Arconia? He seems like a good son, a kind father, and a decent human being all around. It’s in his blood to desire to be involved in show business like Oliver, and maybe that extends to wanting a thrill from engagement in a murder mystery. Could killing Bunny put him in Oliver’s good graces in some twisted, psychotic way because it created another podcasting opportunity and a father-son bonding experience? It seems unlikely, but Jan seemed pretty out of right field last season, too.

Mabel Mora

Selena Gomez’s character is the most emotionally fragile and morally ambiguous character of the Big Three. We are just now learning about her past, and this lack of context towards what drives her and what she is looking for in life leads some clues to suggest she could have actually killed Bunny. And there’s the fact that she keeps appearing right in front of stab victims in the show.