Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 9 Review: Sparring Partners

There is a touching moment between the two men late in the episode, as Oliver poignantly asks his arch-enemy of two seasons to not reveal the actual paternity test results. Oliver wants to remain close with Will, and he thinks that won’t happen if Will knows the truth. It’s unfortunate this is the route Oliver wanted to go, because if a parent and child are close enough, finding out this type of news won’t break them. Nevertheless, the show does a fine job of tackling important life topics with their core players.

Charles (Steve Martin) gets to finally learn the entire truth about his father and the painting that was central to the first few episodes of the season after it is revealed in a secret compartment underneath Bunny’s bird’s cage. Leonora Folger (Shirley MacLaine) is not actually the woman who came looking for it several weeks ago, but rather Rose Cooper, the artist of the painting. She posed as Bunny’s mother to gain an advantage in her quest to get the artwork back after Bunny’s death. Charles figures this out after finding the real Leonora Folger online.

Rose helps Charles take a nail out of the back of the painting to reveal the real gem underneath: a depiction of Charles as a child with his father. Charles finds out his dad actually had great pride in his son, and wanted to become someone Charles could remember fondly. He wasn’t able to do so before his death, but the revelations associated with this painting help Charles to resolve some of his childhood trauma.

And now for the meat of the murder mystery. Mabel (Selena Gomez) is able to identify Detective Krepps (Michael Rapaport) as the glittered man she attacked on the train a couple of episodes ago. She decides to dig deeper into Krepps’s background over some boxing training. Detective Krepps is so close to the heart of the mystery because he’s been working with Cinda Canning (Tina Fey). Cinda has been hinted as a possible manipulator of the crimes she podcasts about, and she’s been doing it again this season.

This doesn’t necessarily mean she’s the murderer, though. The trio pin her on the board as the criminal mastermind, meaning we now know Cinda is puppeteering the mystery for her own good behind the scenes. Maybe she’s the murderer, or perhaps she’s just instrumental in it happening. The big cliffhanger entering the final week of the season is that Cinda’s assistant, Poppy (Adina Verson) is actually Becky Butler, the victim in one of Cinda’s most famous murder mystery podcasts, “All is Not OK in Oklahoma”.