Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 6 Review: Performance Review

One of the ways she does this is by interviewing a man who claims Mabel cut his middle finger off during childhood. This is supposed to feed into the “Bloody Mabel” tag that the social media world in the show has grabbed ahold of. This is a great little commentary on the ways we believe everything we see online, and how society seems to be getting even worse at discerning the difference between truth and fiction.

The slander attempt makes it even more imperative the trio find who the real culprit is, but much of the episode focuses on Cinda’s shy assistant, Poppy (Adina Verson). We see how crude and rude Cinda is to Poppy, as well as how Poppy can’t seem to get any respect from her mentor no matter how hard she tries.

Mabel starts to sympathize with Poppy’s struggle and there’s a heartfelt scene between the two where they talk about the potential of career and personal growth and how it’s snuffed out when you don’t believe in yourself. We can take this as a sign that Mabel is still struggling to figure out who she is, too, even though her podcasting partners are much more caring than Cinda is.

On the mystery-solving side of the story, we get some real detective work in action in this episode, Brazos-style. The three start corresponding with a phone number they had originally assumed was Detective Williams (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), but instead reveals themselves to perhaps be a suspect in the case when the person on the other end says they won’t meet up in person.

Charles, Oliver, and Mabel decide to lure the suspect to them with a glitter bomb conveniantly located in a local trash can. In true Only Murders fashion, the three are unable to execute the plan because, while they are waiting for the suspect to arrive, they start discussing their personal lives with each other. The suspect sets off the glitter bomb but gets away before anybody can get to him.

All three main characters have something weighing heavily on them at the moment: Mabel can’t trust Alice after she walks in on her reenacting the murder scene, further perpetuating the myth that Mabel is the killer; Charles lets it slip that he still has feelings for Jan and has been visiting her at the prison; Oliver is awaiting the DNA test results to find out whether his son is actually his real kin.