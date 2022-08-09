Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 8 Review: Hello, Darkness

When Charles, Oliver, and Mabel return to the Arconia after the lights go out, they arrive in a lobby that is packed to the brim with concerned residents and worried neighbors. They wade through the mess to go back up to Charles’s apartment to check on Lucy, but Oliver has a hard time climbing the stairs with his excess bag of dips he took from the restaurant. This adds some levity to a situation that they don’t know is happening with Lucy – the young girl has been the victim of a break-in.

It appears the presumed killer has decided to go after Lucy because they know that she is privy to some pertinent information about the night of the murder. She escapes out the secret passage underneath the building, and the killer is right on her tail. When the trio arrives in the apartment, they immediately realize what has happened and go into tracking mode to find her.

Elsewhere in the complex, Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton) gets his first major storyline in a while. He takes a keen liking to another resident in the building, and decides to take advantage of the blackout to kindle some romantic flames that are missing in his life. He plans on going over and asking for batteries to his flashlight to get the ball rolling, but the man has the same ideas.

Their budding intimacy really starts to get going when they both start singing a rendition of “Sound of Silence”. The rest of the Arconia hears the tunes, and they join in. Even Oliver can’t help himself down in the building’s catacombs with a killer on the loose!

Lucy and the gang finally reconnect, and Lucy gives some intel that the killer was a sneezer the last time she came into contact with them. This correlates to the B plot with Howard, as his date starts sneezing due to his cat allergy. The connection is most likely supposed to throw the audience off, but perhaps it’s a detail that will be important in the final two episodes.

We also get to see how Nina (Christine Ko) is faring again. She has a conversation with the doorman about her frustrations that we don’t know who killed Bunny yet. The doorman responds by talking about his guilt that he most likely let the discrete suspect in without even noticing. This seems like such a small storyline, but every puzzle piece matters to solving the mystery.