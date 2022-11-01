New on Netflix: November 2022 Releases
Here's what's new on Netflix in November 2022 including Wednesday and a host of new true crime documentaries!
After a successful month of true crime content thanks to the Ryan Murphy double feature of Dahmer and The Watcher, Netflix is digging back in to the documentary and docuseries world with its list of new releases for November 2022.
The true-crime-a-palooza begins on Nov. 2 with the release of Killer Sally. That will be followed by docuseries like Pepsi, Where’s My Jet on Nov. 17 and documentaries like State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith on Nov. 10 and I Am Vanessa Guillen on Nov. 17. Of course, Netflix’s Original department is turning out some heavy hitting scripted series as well. The long-awaited Manifest season 4 part 1 arrives on Nov. 4. Arriving on Nov. 23 is the Tim Burton-directed Addams Family spinoff Wednesday. That will feature the titular young character as she investigates a murder spree at Nevermore Academy.
On the movie side of things, Netflix is playing host to some big stars this November. Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill return for Enola Holmes 2 on Nov. 4. Falling for Christmas stars Lindsay Lohan and premieres Nov. 10 while Slumberland stars Jason Momoa and bows on Nov. 18.
Here is everything else coming to Netflix this month.
New on Netflix: November 2022
The Last Dolphin King 🇪🇸– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
November 1
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Takeover 🇳🇱– NETFLIX FILM
Young Royals: Season 2 🇸🇪– NETFLIX SERIES
Attack on Finland
The Bad Guys
The Bodyguard
Dennis the Menace
Dolphin Tale
Key & Peele: Season 1
Key & Peele: Season 2
Key & Peele: Season 3
The Legend of Zorro
The Little Rascals
The Little Rascals Save the Day
Man on a Ledge
The Mask of Zorro
Mile 22
Moneyball
Notting Hill
Oblivion
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
Still Alice
Think Like a Man
Top Gear: Season 31
Training Day
Up in the Air
November 2
The Final Score 🇨🇴 — NETFLIX SERIES
Killer Sally — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
November 3
Blockbuster — NETFLIX SERIES
The Dragon Prince: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Panayotis Pascot: Almost 🇫🇷– NETFLIX COMEDY
November 4
Buying Beverly Hills — NETFLIX SERIES
Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman 🇳🇬– NETFLIX FILM
Enola Holmes 2 — NETFLIX FILM
The Fabulous 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
Lookism 🇰🇷– NETFLIX ANIME
Manifest: Season 4 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
November 5
Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
November 6
Captain Phillips
November 7
Deepa & Anoop: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
November 8
Behind Every Star 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
The Claus Family 2 🇳🇱– NETFLIX FILM
Minions & More Volume 2
Neal Brennan: Blocks — NETFLIX COMEDY
Triviaverse — NETFLIX SPECIAL
November 9
Angels & Demons
FIFA Uncovered — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Railway ManThe Soccer Football Movie — NETFLIX FILM
November 10
Falling for Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
Lost Bullet 2 🇫🇷– NETFLIX FILM
Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES
State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Warrior Nun: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
November 11
Ancient Apocalypse — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Capturing the Killer Nurse — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Don’t Leave 🇹🇷 — NETFLIX FILM
Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 2: Down Under — NETFLIX SERIES
Goosebumps
Is That Black Enough for You?!? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2
Monica, O My Darling 🇮🇳– NETFLIX FILM
My Father’s Dragon — NETFLIX FILM
November 14
Stutz — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Teletubbies — NETFLIX FAMILY
November 15
Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY
Johanna Nordström: Call the Police 🇸🇪– NETFLIX COMEDY
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY
Run for the Money 🇯🇵– NETFLIX SERIES
November 16
In Her Hands — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Lost Lotteries 🇹🇭– NETFLIX FILM
Mind Your Manners — NETFLIX SERIES
Off Track 🇸🇪– NETFLIX FILM
Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo 🇧🇷– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Wonder 🇬🇧– NETFLIX FILM
November 17
1899 🇩🇪– NETFLIX SERIES
Bantú Mama
Christmas with You — NETFLIX FILM
Dead to Me: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
I Am Vanessa Guillen — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
November 18
The Cuphead Show!: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Elite: Season 6 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 5 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES
Inside Job: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Reign Supreme 🇫🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
Slumberland — NETFLIX FILM
Somebody 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
November 21
My Little Pony: Winter Wishday — NETFLIX FAMILY
StoryBots: Answer Time — NETFLIX FAMILY
November 22
LEGO: City Adventures: Season 4
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would — NETFLIX COMEDY
November 23
The Boxtrolls
Blood, Sex & Royalty — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Christmas on Mistletoe Farm 🇬🇧– NETFLIX FILM
Lesson Plan 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM
The Swimmers 🇬🇧– NETFLIX FILM
Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border 🇲🇽– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Unbroken Voice 🇨🇴– NETFLIX SERIES
Wednesday — NETFLIX SERIES
Who’s a Good Boy? 🇲🇽– NETFLIX FILM
November 24
First Love 🇯🇵– NETFLIX SERIES
The Noel Diary — NETFLIX FILM
Southpaw
The Vanishing
Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor
November 25
Blood & Water: Season 3 🇿🇦– NETFLIX SERIES
Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
November 28
The Action Pack Saves Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
November 29
The Creature Cases: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic 🇬🇧– NETFLIX COMEDY
November 30
A Man of Action 🇪🇸– NETFLIX FILM
My Name Is Vendetta 🇮🇹– NETFLIX FILM
The Lost Patient 🇫🇷– NETFLIX FILM
Snack VS. Chef — NETFLIX SERIES
Take Your Pills: Xanax — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Leaving Netflix: November 2022
November 1
From Dusk Till Dawn: Seasons 1-3
Mossad 101: Seasons 1-2
November 11
If Anything Happens I Love You
November 13
Scary Movie 5
November 14
America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 21-22
Survivor: Season 16: Micronesia
Survivor: Season 37: David vs. Goliath
November 15
Suffragette
The Green Inferno
November 18
Donald Glover: Weirdo
Goosebumps: Seasons 1-4
Goosebumps: Specials
November 30
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Clueless
The Color Purple
Hancock
He’s Just Not That Into You
Ink Master: Seasons 3-4
Knight Rider 2000
Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10