New on Netflix: November 2022 Releases

After a successful month of true crime content thanks to the Ryan Murphy double feature of Dahmer and The Watcher, Netflix is digging back in to the documentary and docuseries world with its list of new releases for November 2022.

The true-crime-a-palooza begins on Nov. 2 with the release of Killer Sally. That will be followed by docuseries like Pepsi, Where’s My Jet on Nov. 17 and documentaries like State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith on Nov. 10 and I Am Vanessa Guillen on Nov. 17. Of course, Netflix’s Original department is turning out some heavy hitting scripted series as well. The long-awaited Manifest season 4 part 1 arrives on Nov. 4. Arriving on Nov. 23 is the Tim Burton-directed Addams Family spinoff Wednesday. That will feature the titular young character as she investigates a murder spree at Nevermore Academy.

On the movie side of things, Netflix is playing host to some big stars this November. Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill return for Enola Holmes 2 on Nov. 4. Falling for Christmas stars Lindsay Lohan and premieres Nov. 10 while Slumberland stars Jason Momoa and bows on Nov. 18.

Here is everything else coming to Netflix this month.