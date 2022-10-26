Netflix’s Barbarians Season 2 Review: Bigger, Bloodier and Better

The Romans are preparing to strike, and Arminius knows only too well that their military machine won’t make the same mistake twice. Last time, the Barbarians had the advantage of surprise: this time, a Roman fleet laden with a sufficient soldiers to reduce Germania to an empty wasteland is on its way to rendezvous with the Roman camp. The Barbarians need to destroy the camp before the invading force can make landfall. Unfortunately, the tenuous unity that afforded the Germanic tribes their victory a year earlier has buckled under the weight of inter-tribal mistrust, suspicion of Arminius’s motives, and the machinations of the newly-installed Roman commander, Tiberius, and his adopted son, Germanicus.

The stage thus set, the cycle begins again, with Arminius having to prove himself anew to his kinsmen, rally the tribes from their fear and greed, and rustle up pledges of military support in order to fend off a far superior fighting force. Towards the end of the season, Thusnelda’s weaselly father, Segestes, again blows the whistle on the Barbarians’ battle plans, just as he did in the first season. There’s even a replay of season one’s daring raid on the Roman encampment by Folkwin and Thusnelda, with Arminius himself rather than a ceremonial golden eagle being the object of retrieval this time. Arminius and the eagle are connected both by their great symbolic importance to the Romans, and the grave, inexorable consequences that follow their removal.

Rome Ramps Up the Pressure

The big difference this season, however, is that the stakes are now extinction-level high; both for the people of Germania, and Arminius’s soul. Season two really hammers home the duality of Arminius’s heart and history, and the many ways in which they collide. To illustrate this, each of the show’s new characters holds up a twisted mirror to Arminius, showing him the man he once was, or the man he could have been. They force him to reckon with his past and his future.

His brother Flavus – who pursues Arminius across Germania like a clanking, antique Terminator – is the man and soldier Arminius once was; the Arminius he could have been had he remained loyal to his adoptive Rome. Flavus is also a living consequence of Arminius’s ‘patricide’. When Arminius set in motion the events that led to Varus’s death, he cast Flavus to the wolves, robbing him of his patronage and protection, and forcing him to fight against allegations of guilt by association. Flavus needs Arminius to die to win back his tenuous status in the Roman world.

Marbod, leader of the 70,000 strong Macromanni tribe – whose military support is crucial to repelling the Romans – is another man whose fate echoes Arminius’s own. Both men were plucked from their Germanic childhoods and raised by Rome, returning later in life to head their respective tribes. Marbod, however, shows the road not taken; the man Arminius might have been had he chosen to continue his Varus-sponsored reikship, and appease the Romans instead of taking up arms against them. Did Arminius choose too high a price for his people’s freedom? The main man of the Macromanni proves a slippery sparring and negotiating partner, even more so once Arminius learns just how deeply Marbod is in Tiberius’s pocket, and that it was Marbod who arranged Arminius’s brief capture.

Arminius’s son, Gaius, born and raised in Rome, embodies the anger and hatred Arminius felt towards each of his own two ‘fathers’. Gaius blames his father for abandoning him and bringing shame upon him, so much so that even in the midst of their bonding, Gaius betrays him with a cold ferocity equal to that which was dealt to Varus. The treachery brings Roman archers to the folkmoot where Marbod is to be made King (at Arminius’s tactical blessing), leading to a massacre in which Marbod’s wife is killed. This violent act, carried out by Flavus and Germanicus, finally brings the Macromanni into the fight against Rome. Flawed fathers play a significant role here. Flavus acts to avenge his dead father, Germanicus to win his mercurial father’s approval, both actions precipitating death and defeat respectively.