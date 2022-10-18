The Watcher: What TV Shows to Watch Next

If you’re looking for another show that will keep you glancing over your shoulder for potential stalkers and questioning the intentions of every person you meet, look no further than the Netflix drama You. Like The Watcher, this series features a stalker who believes himself to be the protector of his victims. What makes You different, and absolutely bonkers in the best possible way, is that the stalker, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), is the main character. Not only do we see things from his perspective, but through voice-over narration we get to hear his thoughts and justifications for his increasingly unhinged actions. Joe is ready to do whatever it takes to prove his love to whichever unlucky woman is his current fixation, even if that includes cloning their cell phone, locking their friends in the glass cage he has in his basement, or killing several people each season. You is far from a prestige TV show, but it is a hell of a good time.

Under the Banner of Heaven

Watch on: Hulu

Another phenomenal true crime TV show, Under the Banner of Heaven also features a community full of secrets and a case that threatens to expose them. Set in a small town in the Salt Lake Valley of Utah during the 1980s, Under the Banner of Heaven follows Mormon Detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield) as he investigates the brutal murder of Brenda Lafferty (Daisy Edgar Jones) and her baby. With the help of his partner, Detective Bill Taba (Gil Birmingham), Pyre discovers that Brenda’s murder is connected to a fundamentalist sect of the Mormon church. Forced to reconcile his faith with the brutal acts done in his God’s name, Pyre struggles to appease the elders of his church – who would rather sweep things under the rug than get involved – while still getting Brenda and her child the justice they deserve. Under the Banner of Heaven features one of Andrew Garfield’s most compelling performances and is the perfect show to add to a true crime binge after The Watcher.

Only Murders in the Building

Watch on: Hulu

Only Murders in the Building is the perfect thing to watch next if you’re still after a gripping mystery, but would like to get some sleep at night. This comedy series follows Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin), and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) after a murder in their apartment building brings these true crime afficionados together. Not accepting that the man’s death was a suicide, as initially ruled by the police, the trio decide to record their own true crime podcast detailing their investigation and the clues they uncover. Only Murders in the Building takes its premise seriously, but still leaves plenty of room for its characters and the audience to have fun – comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short are co-leads after all. If The Watcher has left you more than a little freaked out, then Only Murders in the Building is the perfect palate cleanser.

The Haunting of Hill House

Watch on: Netflix