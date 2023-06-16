From The Last Dance to Gods of Snooker: The Best Sports Documentaries on TV

Though he’s one of the most successful documentarians in the medium’s history, Ken Burns’ name and brand are often associated with staid black and white imagery and monotone narration. There’s a certain kind of modern viewer that is just never going to be able to go along with that. And that’s a shame because Burns’ docuseries Baseball is nothing less than the riveting, definitive history of America’s pastime.

First airing on PBS in 1994, Baseball tells the story of the hallowed game in nine episodes, each representing one of the sport’s nine innings. From the game’s urban 1800s origins, through two World Wars, several scandals, and one Curse of the Bambino, Baseball tracks its titular subject with great expertise and care. It doesn’t shy away from the seedier aspects of the story either – devoting time to the effects of gambling, the labor political nuances of free agency, and the shameful disallowment of Black players in Major League Baseball until Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in the 1940s. In fact, episode 5 is devoted almost entirely to the story of The Negro Leagues and is some of the best research on the subject ever presented to mainstream audiences.

Burns even returned to produce another “inning” (making up two episodes) in 2010. With more than a decade of baseball history having passed since then we’re overdue for at least one more. – Alec Bojalad

Changing the Game

Stream on Hulu

Changing the Game tells the story of three trans teens across the U.S. and their successes and struggles with participating in youth sports. Sarah is a skier based in New Hampshire, who uses her free time to champion the rights of trans youth. Andraya is a track star from Connecticut who is openly competing on the girls’ track team at her high school. Mack Beggs is a wrestler from Texas who wins the Texas State Championship after being forced to compete for the girls team, even though he wants nothing more than to compete for the boys team.

Changing the Game argues that trans youth aren’t trying to cheat at sports or make things “unfair” for cis-gender people, but rather that they just want to exist as normal kids doing normal kid things. This documentary takes place before states like Florida, Texas, and Oklahoma passed anti-trans laws banning gender affirming care for youths under 18, but that just makes Sarah, Andraya, and Mack’s stories even more relevant. Trans youth like Sarah, Andraya, and Mack are who these laws affect. They aren’t political actors or trained activists, they’re just kids who want to play sports without having their existence or bodies policed by weirdo adults. – Brynna Arens