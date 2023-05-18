Netflix’s Anna Nicole Smith Documentary Retreads Tragic Legacy of Fame in Reality TV Era

“This may say a lot about our current culture of celebrity and media these days: all the major cable news networks switched over to non-stop live coverage this afternoon when word arrived that Anna Nicole Smith had died,” we hear an archival Brian Williams report in the opening segment of Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me. The tabloid sensation died at age 39 on Feb. 8, 2007. Williams’ implication persists 15 years later, evolving still as new players enter the scene. All the same, Anna Nicole Smith remains a modern icon. She weaved a life’s tapestry that became a blueprint for celebrity fame in the early 21st century. She was also one of the first superstar casualties of the 24-hour news cycle.

It was Anna Nicole’s job to be iconic. That’s why her Guess? Jeans image persists to this day. Smith captured the mood of the 1990s. That 1993 Miami photoshoot by Wayne Maser Fourteen was recreated by Guess 14 years later in an ad which closed with the phrase “Did You Miss Me?” Netflix now says yes, because no one wants to let go of an icon with tragic flaws everyone can relate to, and who achieved heights we can only imagine. Then she fell. It is a reality everyone feels compelled to tune into. Anna Nicole was her own brand.

Guess? Jeans co-founder Paul Marciano replaced Claudia Schiffer as its longstanding model in a campaign that featured Smith. The photos were also intended to be a tribute to Marilyn Monroe. That Hollywood icon of yesteryear was famously the cover girl for Playboy’s December 1953 issue, erroneously known as the magazine’s first. It was there that Marciano became the first male power player to notice Anna Nicole. “She was the most beautiful girl I had ever seen without makeup,” Playboy photography editor, Marilyn Grabowski, recalled in the documentary.

The Netflix doc was directed by Ursula Macfarlane, who made Untouchable about Harvey Weinstein. In her time, the subject of Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me came across as accessible, almost approachable, an all-American apple-pie face on a body which was born and reared in Texas, but not tamed. Smith dropped out of Mexia High School in her sophomore year, worked at a Crispy Fried Chicken, got married to its cook when she was 17, and had a son, Daniel, to keep her company. After alleging spousal abuse, Anna took her son with her to Houston where she worked odd jobs until landing a spot as a dancer. She learned top-heavy performers also came out on top at the tip jar.