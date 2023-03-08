What Netflix’s Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 Documentary Gets Wrong

To get around this hurdle, Wise and a handful of other MH370 theorists question the credibility of the debris and the individual who found much of it. As MH370: The Plane That Disappeared recounts, eccentric American and so-described “wreck-hunter” Blaine Gibson is the man who discovered a significant amount of flight 370 wreckage. Using some rudimentary math and extrapolations based on the publicly available data, Gibson determined that pieces of the flight would likely be recovered on the coast of one of several islands in the Indian Ocean. Gibson’s determination was ultimately correct as the first bit of material was found on the French island of Réunion just east of Madagascar.

Several of the subjects interviewed in this docuseries view Gibson’s success with suspicion. How could he possibly know where to find the wreckage unless he helped plant it there with the blessing of the Russian government? What that question ignores, however, is that Gibson was not responsible for finding the first bit of wreckage, or even the majority of the wreckage. That first bit of debris was discovered on Réunion by Johnny Bègue, the foreman of a beach cleanup crew. Gibson didn’t find his first artifact until months later in Mozambique. Ultimately, Gibson has been responsible for finding around one-third of MH370’s debris (as of 2019), which is definitely a lot for one person but is also notably short of 100 percent.

Meanwhile, in episode 3 “The Intercept,” French journalist Florence de Changy asserts that an “ID plate” is missing from the first piece of MH370 debris recovered – the flaperon. de Changy doesn’t offer up any evidence for this beyond pointing at a blank spot on the metal and assuring that “inside sources” assured her something should be there. She also asserts that an ID plate only comes off when a plane is disassembled – as though the cabal of lizard people who captured MH370 carefully abided by FAA regulations when disassembling it. Anywho, no fewer than three pieces with unique identifying number sequences for Flight 370 were recovered within the first three years of its disappearance and a total of 33 pieces have been found overall.

Florence de Changy’s Intercept Theory is Pure Nonsense

Speaking of episode 3 and Florence de Changy, this docuseries really saves its most incoherent bit for last. The second half of “The Intercept” deals with de Changy’s proposal of a so-named theory that posits that the U.S. Military, working in concert with the Australians, Malaysians, and British via a private satellite company, intercepted MH370 to retrieve precious cargo that was intended for their Chinese enemies.

The episode allows de Changy the opportunity to talk about the genesis of this theory from its initial conception all the way through to its final narrative. And it’s actually an unexpectedly useful exercise in understanding how conspiracy thinking can take hold. Every single part of de Changy’s theory begins as an observation or musing that quickly becomes accepted dogma by the time she’s moved on to the next part of it, whether there is meaningful evidence for it or not.

de Changy’s first issue with the “official” story of pilot murder/suicide (which again: is not the “official” story anywhere. It’s just the most likely theory) is that Inmarsat is supposedly the only entity that picked up MH370’s diverged path on radar. Of course, that’s not true. The Malaysian military also picked it up and admitted to doing so one week after the event. But after de Changy summarily dismisses that, she moves onto the next thing with her incorrect “fact” now firmly in place for her larger theory.