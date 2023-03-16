Moneyshot: The Pornhub Story Review: The Problem Isn’t Sex, It’s Social Media

Pornhub was initially a massive gamechanger for porn performers. We see how amateur performers like Gwen Adora go from the time-consuming practice of making and marketing their own content to using Pornhub’s clip site, Modelhub (similar to Onlyfans), to sell their content to a large audience of subscribers without needing to worry about marketing any more.

This not only gave amateur performers an easier way of generating their own full-time income, it also gave porn performers who previously relied on studio-produced porn the chance to get greater autonomy, producing their own porn content instead. As the documentary makes clear, the financial freedom this provides extends as far as performers being able to buy their own homes.

But Moneyshot also shows that when the Pornhub scandal broke, payment companies like Mastercard and Visa withdrew from the site, which effectively took away this ability for Modelhub performers to create their own income from subscribers. And as Dahl explains, “it would be near impossible for someone to upload illegal content via a verified model account”, so not only did this move not affect Pornhub itself (which apparently profits mainly from advertising), it allegedly did little to prevent criminal activity either.

The saving grace of Moneyshot is the light it shines on this injustice, but its fundamental flaw as a documentary comes down to its framing of the sex-trafficking scandal as a Pornhub issue, rather than an internet-in-general issue.

As current Supreme Court cases show, the protections of Section 230 are currently being questioned at far beyond just the Pornhub level: all the big social media sites, like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter are coming under the spotlight, as lawmakers decide how much responsibility they should bear for crimes like sex-trafficking taking place on their networks. The App Store is starting to crack down on porn-friendly sites like Tumblr. And Meta is joining porn sites in backing a new tool to help combat revenge porn.

So it’s clear that shutting down Pornhub would barely scratch the surface in the fight to end sex-trafficking and illegal sexual content, but the documentary seems to naively skirt around this issue. It also misses other crucial issues, like the lack of age verification on adult websites (the average age a child sees porn is now just 13 in the US, for instance), and how that has led to the Online Safety Bill in the UK, which comes with much wider implications like the potential to remove people’s right to anonymity on social media.