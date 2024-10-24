Netflix’s This Is the Zodiac Speaking Doc Bolsters a Major Suspect Theory

The documentary features interviews with several of the now-adult children of Phyllis Seawater, including David, Don, and Connie. “Mr. Allen” was the Seawater kids’ teacher and their eventual father figure after he took up with their mom following their father’s internment at Atascadero State Hospital for molesting one of his daughters. Yes, this poor family went from a child molester for a paterfamilias to literally the probabe Zodiac Killer (who was also a child molester for good measure).

This Is the Zodiac Speaking contains many small details from the Seawaters’ adolescence that point to Allen’s Zodiac culpability. The Seawaters recount how Mr. Allen was an incredible swimmer who owned a black wetsuit similar to the attire described from the Lake Berryessa murder. Connie even recalls working on sewing together a black hood for him. One of the Seawaters’ classmates, Darin Alvord, claims that Mr. Allen delighted in teaching his students all about alphabetic codes and how to break them.

More important that those small details, however, is the timeline that the Seawaters present. By the end of the three-part documentary, the Seawaters will have claimed to have been taken to every single murder site by Mr. Allen before the eventual murders, including Lake Herman, Blue Rock Springs, Berryessa. Additionally, the Seawaters claim to have been taken to Riverside, California by Allen to watch a stock car race one day before the October 30, 1966 murder of Cheri Jo Bates, a murder that is believed by some investigators to be Zodiac’s first. In episode 3 of the docuseries, David Seawater reporters that an old and sickly Allen confessed to him to being Zodiac in a phone call.

Most of the Seawaters’ claims fall under the category of witness testimony, which is among the least reliable forms of evidence – particularly when it’s being recounted so long after the events. Still, the docuseries does also offer up some interesting bits of corroborating evidence to the Seawaters’ accounts. The most notable new piece of evidence comes from one of the Zodiac’s many coded letters.

In 1973, the Albany Times Union newspaper in New York received a supposed letter from the Zodiac, postmarked for August 1. To this day, it’s unclear if this is an authentic Zodiac correspondence or a copycat. A new detail does from This Is the Zodiac Speaking does lend some credence to its veracity, however. Connie Seawater’s daughter Tammie Lee Prueter recalls watching the 2017 History Channel special The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer, in which producers had a supercomputer decrypt the coded portion of the Albany letter that was to reveal the Zodiac’s next victim.

The computer purportedly decrypted the victim’s name as “Connie Henly,” to which they could find no significance. Both Connie Seawater and Tammie Lee Prueter report, however, that the Phyllis Seawater’s maiden name was Hensley. Arthur Leigh Allen was one of the few people who would know that. Combine that with Zodiac’s penchant for deliberate misspellings and the fact that Connie Seawater was living in Upstate New York in 1973 and it is admittedly a compelling datapoint.