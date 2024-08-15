Netflix’s American Murder: Laci Peterson Tells The Full Story of Amber Frey

Frey Helped Police By Wire-Tapping Calls With Scott Peterson

Frey says detectives asked if she’d be willing to use a recording device while speaking on the phone with Scott Peterson, and she obliged. She says her “heart would pound” and her “hands would sweat” every time she took a call from Peterson and recorded it. Her work led to police requesting a wiretap on Peterson’s phone as well, in hopes they’d be able to record a confession, but that confession never came.

Peterson wove a web of lies during his relationship with Frey, telling her he’d be traveling out of town at certain times, even pretending to call her from Paris on New Year’s Eve when he was actually attending a candlelight vigil for his missing wife. “I know inside my mind, you’re lying through your teeth,” Frey says of that particular call. “He was, in fact, not in Paris.”

Eventually, Peterson confessed to Frey that, although he’d told her he’d “lost his wife” weeks before, he actually had not. “Scott confessed that he had been lying to me, that his wife was missing,” says Frey. “I got a sense of relief being able to confront him without having to carry on the whole facade of our relationship. But at the same time, there was a lot I was hoping that, in continuing those conversations, I might get out of him in regards to what happened to Laci.”

In a press conference later, Frey spoke out about her involvement with Peterson, attempting to set the record straight with a one-minute statement. “I met Scott Peterson on November 20, 2002,” she said in her first public appearance, which is shown in the docuseries. “I was introduced to him. I was told he was unmarried. Scott told me he was not married. I am very sorry for Laci’s family and the pain that this has caused them. And I pray for her safe return as well.”

Frey ended her contact with Peterson soon after, later testifying in his murder trial. In 2004, Scott Peterson was convicted of murdering his wife and their unborn son, Conner, although he still maintains his innocence. In 2020, his death sentence was overturned, but Peterson is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of Laci Peterson and their child.

Where Is Amber Frey Now?

Today, Amber Frey is 49 years old and lives in California. She is mom to two teenagers, owned her own spa, which closed, and works as a massage therapist. She’s also an ambassador for Bucked Up, a supplement company, which she promotes on her public Instagram account.