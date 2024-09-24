Monsters: The One Question Netflix’s Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Can’t Answer

Still, Lyle’s bald pate is something tangible to point to when discussing the potential physical outcomes that support the brothers’ abuse claims.

The Menendez Family Largely Stuck By Lyle and Erik

Lyle and Erik Menendez have steadfastly stood by their story since their first trial began in 1993 and have continued to do so through to the present as they serve life sentences in prison. On its own, that’s not particularly compelling evidence as the guilty have plenty of motivation to keep up a lie, even without the possibility of parole. Any prayer of a new trial rests on them maintaining innocence. An interesting wrinkle, however, is that none of the family members or friends who testified on the Menendez brothers’ behalf have since recanted their statements supporting their claims.

During the first trial, cousin Diane Vandermolen claimed that Lyle told her that “he and his dad had been touching each other down there” when he was nine years old. In 2017, Vanermolen told ABC News that she maintained her belief that Lyle and Erik were sexually abused.

Cousin Andy Cano said that Erik told him that José had massaged his penis when he was 12. Cano died at age 30 in 2003 from an overdose to sleeping pills. Per the 2022 documentary Menendez Brothers: Misjudged?, Cano’s mother discovered a letter Erik had written to Andy when he was 17 containing additional details about the abuse. Another cousin, Kathleen, testified that she heard groans coming from the boys’ bedrooms and that she was forbidden from going down the hall when José entered the boys’ rooms.

Some have theorized that the Menendez extended family had an incentive to lie on Lyle and Erik’s behalf as, if found not guilty, they would be the executors of their parents’ estate and be able to financially support those who testified. This is somewhat supported by Lyle’s pressuring friend Amir Eslaminia to lie about purchasing a handgun on their behalf. Other family friends with little-to-no financial incentive, however, supported the Menendez’ story. This includes Donovan Goodreau, who says he discussed the abuse with Lyle four months before the homicides. Additionally, the Menendez estate was mostly tapped by the conclusion of Lyle and Erik’s expensive trials.

New Allegations From Menudo Member Roy Rosselló

What’s real and what’s imagined can be hard to keep track of in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. That’s because the series visually presents all sides of the case as dramatized events, without always acknowledging whether there is real world evidence to back it up. One moment that springs to mind is an episode 6 scene in which José Menendez (Javier Bardem) hires a young male sex worker at a hotel.