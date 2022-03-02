This Is the Zodiac Speaking: Movies Inspired by the Real Serial Killer

The case of the Zodiac Killer–who murdered five people (that we know of) in Northern California in the late 1960s, and whose identity still remains a mystery–has fascinated filmmakers ever since his reign of terror began. This is partially because of his methods, partially because of his direct contact with investigators among the police and media, and partially because he was never caught. He was never even positively identified, which means, for all we know, he could still be alive today. Thus the Zodiac’s macabre history has gripped the imaginations of artists for decades, either with direct interpretations or tales and characters inspired by him.

In fact, it may just be a strange coincidence, but the latest movie to feature a killer patterned after the Zodiac–Matt Reeves’ The Batman, in which Reeves reinterprets classic Bat-villain the Riddler as a psychotic yet methodical murderer who likes leaving coded messages–is arriving exactly 15 years after director David Fincher’s epic overview of the Zodiac case. Simply titled Zodiac, Fincher’s film was released on March 2, 2007 and was the last major Hollywood release before Reeves’ superhero thriller to address the legacy of California’s infamous and still unsolved mystery.

But there have been a number of films and TV shows that referenced the Zodiac over the last 50 years, everything from a 1971 porn movie called Zombie Rapist (we know, ugh) to several episodes of American Horror Story, Criminal Minds, and Riverdale, among others. But along with Zodiac itself, only a handful of major motion pictures have really drawn inspiration from the real-life story and perhaps echoed the chilling nature of the true Zodiac killings themselves. With Fincher’s movie on our minds and The Batman out this week, let’s take a look at the killer’s legacy on pop culture.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Dirty Harry (1971)

The first of five films starring Clint Eastwood as tough-as-nails San Francisco detective “Dirty” Harry Callahan, Dirty Harry puts Eastwood up against a murderer who chooses random victims around the city, including a woman swimming in a pool and a Black child. The killer, who goes under the name “Scorpio” (yes, a zodiac sign), even hijacks a busload of schoolchildren at one point, an action that the real-life Zodiac threatened to take but thankfully never acted upon.