How Woman of the Hour Tweaks the True Story of the Dating Game Killer to Make a Bigger Point

Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut is Woman of the Hour, a crime drama centered on the time when serial killer Rodney Alcala appeared on show The Dating Game, while he was in the middle of his killing spree and had already been arrested and convicted of child molestation twice. Kendrick’s film is not a mawkish biopic of Alcala, it’s more a study of women being unsafe around men and how, certainly in the ’70s in the USA, the police and legal systems let victims down. The story is told through Kendrick’s portrayal of Cheryl Bradshaw, the bachelorette who picked Alcala on The Dating Game and subsequently refused to go on the date with him because she found him creepy. Therefore it doesn’t tick off all the horrific things Alcala did and count of each of the victims – indeed, as the film points out, while Alcala was convicted of killing seven women and girls, some authorities think he could have killed as many as 130 people.

Alcala is the hook here, but a key moment in the film is when the make-up artist Marilyn (Denalda Williams) on The Dating Game chats with Bradshaw between breaks. Bradshaw asks if her questions had gone too far and Marilyn replies that in all her years on the show and whatever questions the women ask, they are always really just asking one thing: “whether he’s going to hurt us”.

Here’s what happened in real life, what the film changed and what that means for the film.

The Dating Game

Alcala did indeed appear on that show, but in reality it played slightly differently. Alcala was bachelor number one. The questions the real Bradshaw asked were less biting and more kinky, and Alcala’s responses were more bland, obvious and gross. First Bradshaw asks him what his “best time” is and he says something about nighttime. She then does the audition thing that movie-Bradshaw does, but she tells Alcala he has to audition as a dirty old man. And her final question is “I’m serving you for dinner: what are you called and what do you look like.”