Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson Spark Returning Villain Rumours By Watching Classic Who Story

It’s the Rani. It’s always the Rani. Even when it definitely isn’t the Rani, well, it’s secretly the Rani.

That’s the running gag in the Doctor Who fandom every time it’s called upon to speculate about who or whatever is behind Something Mysterious and Evil happening on the show. If it’s not the Master, then it’s malevolent Time Lady the Rani. Monsters stealing time, cracks in the universe, milk going off even when kept in an adequately refrigerated container? It’s naughty scientist the Rani (even though it very rarely is).

As played by Kate O’Mara in season 22 and season 24, the character is a classic but little-seen Who villain whose reappearance on TV fans live both in eager anticipation and utter dread of. Four-part 1987 story “Time and the Rani” you see, is not popular.

“Time and the Rani” is not popular to the extent that Doctor Who Magazine’s 2014 poll ranking the show’s episodes (as they stood at that time) from worst to best, placed it at no. 239 out of 241. Three off the bottom – despite sounding like something Tom Baker might once have bellowed on a Wednesday lunchtime at a Soho pub – isn’t a great result.